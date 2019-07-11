Pokémon Go is introducing Armored Mewtwo, a much more threatening version of the legendary Pokémon we know, into Pokémon Go! This new raid boss comes as a promotion for its remake of Pokémon: The First Movie when it comes to the US as Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution. Though there's no specific English release date for the film, the movie is out in Japan on July 12th, and you can capture Armored Mewtwo for yourself no matter where you live throughout the month of July.

How to find Armored Mewtwo in Pokémon Go

Make sure it's between July 10 at 1 pm PT in your local time and July 31 at 1 pm PT. Open Pokémon Go, and look for nearby Raid Battles. Armored Mewtwo will be in a 5-star raid, so you'll be looking for a grey/silver egg if a raid hasn't started yet. If you are having trouble finding raids, try looking in more urban areas with lots of Pokémon Gyms. Once you find an Armored Mewtwo raid, gather a group of friends or find a group of strangers, and prepare to fight! Use a Raid Pass to join the raid. You can get one free pass at a time, per day from spinning a PokeStop. In the lobby, assemble a team of six of your strongest Pokémon. Battle Armored Mewtwo! If all your Pokémon faint, don't panic. You can rejoin the raid with a fresh team as long as it is still going on. Once you defeat Armored Mewtwo, use Golden Razz Berries to make it easier to capture. Throw Premier Balls to capture Armored Mewtwo.

Armored Mewtwo may be the toughest raid challenge we've seen yet. Bring along your toughest Dark-type Pokémon to handle this Psychic powerhouse, and be sure to stock up on Golden Razz Berries before headed in. It's also recommended that you go with a big enough group to ensure you can take him down and not waste your Raid Pass. Good luck, trainers!

