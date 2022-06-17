There is a range of different places where you can preorder the M2 MacBook 2022 - and in terms of configuration, it can be a bit tricky. At Apple's website , you can grab the two base configurations, and while most of the other options are greyed out, you can pick a configuration with 24GB RAM and 1TB SSD - but only if you start from the second base option. Weird. B&H Photo appears to have far more configuration options available, so it may well be worth going for a look at their website. In the UK, there's the same weirdness with Apple's website, but Amazon has the two base configurations as well.

Fancy a shiny new MacBook, and really want to keep your treasured touch bar? We're here to tell you how and where you can preorder the new MacBook Pro 2022, the MacBook Pro 2022 release date, and what you should be aware of if you're looking to grab one of Apple's latest MacBooks.

You can preorder from the Apple Store, or from B&H Photo - but at the moment, it looks like B&H Photo have more options available.

If you're in the UK, you can hop over to either Apple or to Amazon to preorder a shiny new MacBook Pro 2022.

You're going to have to be careful when looking at the MacBook Pro 2022 - it looks almost identical to the previous model, and you may well find other retailers with very similar machines to the latest model. In the run-up to the machine's release, there will be various retailers who pop the new machines to preorder alongside older models. On Apple's store, it's easy to be sure what MacBook you're buying - the 2022 model is the only version available of the 13-inch MacBook Pro. Elsewhere, it may be trickier - In this case, just make sure that the MacBook you're buying has the M2 chip under the hood - this is the biggest difference between the old and the new.

When Can I preorder the new MacBook Pro 2022?

Like, right now. Go. We'll miss you, but we'll get over it.

Should I preorder the new MacBook Pro 2022?

Oh, you're still here? Ah, you've seen the new MacBook Air hands-on preview as well. If you're wondering whether you should wait for the shiny new MacBook Air 2022, check out our MacBook Air vs MacBook Pro 2022. If you're interested in preordering one of those, keep it locked to iMore and we'll let you know when you can - and whether you should or not.

Fancy a MacBook deal? Prime Day is coming up soon, so take a look at our Prime Day MacBook deals hub. Oh, and don't forget to look at the best MacBook Pro cases. These are expensive devices, and the same cases for the 2020 MacBook Pro will fit your new MacBook Pro M2.