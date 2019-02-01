Best answer: The best place to go right now to buy a new Smart Controller is the official DJI Store, either on its own or in a bundle with a Mavic 2.

Now on sale around the world from DJI

Having been announced at CES 2019, confirmed availability of the new Smart Controller was vague at best. The Smart Controller went on sale in Europe before North America, but now you can order one in the U.S. as well.

The best place to get one is straight from DJI's own store with pretty speedy shipping available.

The initial stock went pretty quickly in the U.S., so make sure to sign up for a reminder to be notified when they're next available.

Only for Mavic 2 drones

Before jumping in with your wallet open, the Smart Controller only supports a very small part of the current DJI family of drones. There's currently the Mavic 2 Zoom and the Mavic 2 Pro.

If you're not using one of the current Mavic 2 drones, the Smart Controller isn't for you.

Bundle up and save

The Smart Controller is quite pricey, but it's finally an all-in-one solution from DJI for flying the company's drones. You get the convenience of not needing a phone, tablet, or CrystalSky monitor, which for some is hard to pass up.

If you're looking to buy a Mavic 2 anyway, the Smart Controller isn't an particularly expensive add-on. On top of the regular price of a Mavic 2, you'll be saving $250 by getting one with the Smart Controller as well over buying both separately. And that's a good saving to have.