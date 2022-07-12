So Prime Day is here, and it has brought one of the best Prime Day Apple Watch deals we've ever seen. The biggest of the savings is on the Apple Watch Series 7, where the entire product line has been reduced by $120, bringing the device to its lowest price ever. The SE has also seen a reduction over Prime Day, albeit a slightly smaller one of only $60. Which, if you're shopping for an Apple Watch in the Prime Day deals, begs the question: Which Apple Watch should I buy this Prime Day?
Before we get started though, it's worth remembering that the Apple Watch Prime Day deals will only last for the next 48 hours, so if there's a deal you like the look of you'll want to get in there quick. With prices this low you can expect the stock to drain rapidly, making plenty of reasons to make a quick decision. This is exactly where we come in — we can tell you all about the best Apple Watch options, and why you might want them, answering your questions as we go.
- Best Apple Watch for fitness fanatics: Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular | $379 at Amazon
- Best Apple Watch for everyone: Apple Watch Series 7 GPS | $279 at Amazon
- Best Apple Watch on a budget: Apple Watch SE GPS | $219 at Amazon
Cellular Vs. GPS
In a nutshell: Go for cellular if you want to leave your phone at home and GPS if you want to save some money.
This decision will depend entirely on what you're planning to use your Apple Watch for. Let's explain what the Cellular version does. Inside, it's got the same kind of antenna that connects up to the cell network, letting it function on its own as a stand-alone mobile device. A cellular Apple Watch is one that doesn't need an iPhone nearby to use its most useful functions. This does mean you'll have to get a separate cell plan to go along with your new Prime Day Apple Watch deal, adding an extra cost on top of the initial purchase.
The GPS version cannot function without an iPhone nearby
The GPS version cannot function without an iPhone nearby, so if you're leaving the house your iPhone will have to be in your pocket. It does, however, come much cheaper, and with potentially more battery life as a result of the lack of extra cellular circuitry. You'll also not have to worry about an extra cell plan on top of your best iPhone, so that makes it a cheaper option as well.
In essence, if you would like to be able to leave your phone at home but still receive calls and texts or listen to music, then the Cellular Apple Watch is the way to go. It's more expensive, but its extra functions are super useful and well worth the extra. For those who don't mind having their phone in their pocket and want something that means they don't have to yank it out every time they get a call or a text, then the GPS version is perfect.
If you want to know more about the differences between GPS Apple Watches and Cellular Apple Watches, then we have a GPS vs. Cellular Apple Watch article that gives more detail.
40mm and 41mm vs. 44mm and 45mm — Which screen size is best?
In a nutshell: The bigger the screen, the better the usability. Smaller screens are cheaper and better for smaller wrists.
Screen size is very important when you're picking an Apple Watch Prime Day deal. The two models of the Apple Watch have two different sizes each: the Apple Watch Series 7 has either a 41mm or 45mm screen option, while the Apple Watch SE has two slightly smaller options in 40mm and 44mm.
There are a number of reasons why you might want to grab an Apple Watch with a smaller screen. The reason Apple wants you to believe is that it's better for smaller wrists. While this is, in part, accurate, there are more reasons that you might consider, the first being cost. Generally, the smaller-screened Apple Watches tend to go for around $100 cheaper than their bigger siblings, making them a more tempting option for those looking for another way to save money when buying an Apple Watch.
The other thing to think about when choosing a screen size is the usability of the Apple Watch
The other thing to think about when choosing a screen size is the usability of the Apple Watch. Even the biggest option is still a very small screen, and the icons in the Apple Watch's user interface are, as well, very small. In the smaller Apple Watch, these icons shrink further, making tapping around not impossible, but slightly more cumbersome than on a bigger Apple Watch. In this case, it probably won't matter to you if you're planning on controlling the device with Siri, but it's definitely worth considering if you're going to be using the screen a lot more.
Apple Watch Series 7 VS. Apple Watch SE
In a nutshell: Apple Watch Series 7 has the best features, but comes at a higher price. The SE is slightly less feature-rich but comes in at a better price. The savings on the SE are worth the downgrade in specs if you're looking to save a buck.
Apple Watch Series 7
The Apple Watch Series 7 is the top-of-the-line Apple Watch, and as such comes with some incredible features. One of the first things you'll notice is the always-on OLED display, that's not only extremely crisp and clear but displays the time without you having to raise your wrist as with other Apple Watches of days of yore. That always-on screen is also slightly bigger than the options available on the SE and has a higher resolution.
There's also more under the hood to justify the extra cost. There's an ECG generator to measure heart health, along with a more accurate heart rate monitor and a sensor that measures blood oxygen levels. The processor is newer and slightly quicker, so panning and swiping through watch faces and apps feels slicker. At the moment, the GPS model 41mm is the same price as the GPS 44mm SE, and the hit you'd take in screen size is worth it for the extra features you'll get. Of course, if you want the biggest screen, then the Series 7 is also the way to go.
It's also the Apple Watch with the Biggest Prime Day Apple Watch deal, with $120 off full-price across the range.
Apple Watch SE
The Apple Watch SE is the budget entry in the Apple Watch lineup and comes with its own set of cool features. While not as impressive as the always-on-screen of the Apple Watch Series 7, it's still bright and clear enough to see everything, even in direct sunlight. There's still a nice suite of sensors inside, including a heart rate monitor and Altimeter. You don't get all the top-shelf features, but you aren't paying top-shelf prices.
If you're looking to save money, the 40mm Apple Watch SE GPS is a great option. It's also the cheapest way to get a cellular watch, with the 40mm costing $279 on Amazon in a Prime Day Apple Watch deal. For more about the Series 7 vs. the SE, check out our Versus article.
So which Watch do I slip on my wrist this Prime Day?
Once again, it's all about the use case. If you're after the perfect exercise watch, then the Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS and Cellular is perfect. It's got all the sensors you could want, as well as the cellular connection so you don't have to go running with your phone stuck in your shorts. For everyone else, the Apple Watch Series 7 GPS is the way to go. You'll get all the same features, but save a little because you'll need your phone connected. If you really want to save some money, then the Apple Watch SE will be the Apple Watch for you. While it doesn't have quite the same features, its lower price makes it a great starting point for those looking for their first Apple Watch. Either way, there is a Prime Day Apple Watch deal for everyone over the next 24 hours.
All through Prime Day we're finding the best deals for you, including the best AirPods Prime Day deals and the best Apple Prime Day deals in general, which we're updating live! Keep checking throughout the day so you'll know when and where to find the best Apple deals on Prime Day.
