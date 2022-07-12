This decision will depend entirely on what you're planning to use your Apple Watch for. Let's explain what the Cellular version does. Inside, it's got the same kind of antenna that connects up to the cell network, letting it function on its own as a stand-alone mobile device. A cellular Apple Watch is one that doesn't need an iPhone nearby to use its most useful functions. This does mean you'll have to get a separate cell plan to go along with your new Prime Day Apple Watch deal, adding an extra cost on top of the initial purchase. The GPS version cannot function without an iPhone nearby The GPS version cannot function without an iPhone nearby, so if you're leaving the house your iPhone will have to be in your pocket. It does, however, come much cheaper, and with potentially more battery life as a result of the lack of extra cellular circuitry. You'll also not have to worry about an extra cell plan on top of your best iPhone, so that makes it a cheaper option as well. In essence, if you would like to be able to leave your phone at home but still receive calls and texts or listen to music, then the Cellular Apple Watch is the way to go. It's more expensive, but its extra functions are super useful and well worth the extra. For those who don't mind having their phone in their pocket and want something that means they don't have to yank it out every time they get a call or a text, then the GPS version is perfect. If you want to know more about the differences between GPS Apple Watches and Cellular Apple Watches, then we have a GPS vs. Cellular Apple Watch article that gives more detail. 40mm and 41mm vs. 44mm and 45mm — Which screen size is best?

Screen size is very important when you're picking an Apple Watch Prime Day deal. The two models of the Apple Watch have two different sizes each: the Apple Watch Series 7 has either a 41mm or 45mm screen option, while the Apple Watch SE has two slightly smaller options in 40mm and 44mm. There are a number of reasons why you might want to grab an Apple Watch with a smaller screen. The reason Apple wants you to believe is that it's better for smaller wrists. While this is, in part, accurate, there are more reasons that you might consider, the first being cost. Generally, the smaller-screened Apple Watches tend to go for around $100 cheaper than their bigger siblings, making them a more tempting option for those looking for another way to save money when buying an Apple Watch. The other thing to think about when choosing a screen size is the usability of the Apple Watch The other thing to think about when choosing a screen size is the usability of the Apple Watch. Even the biggest option is still a very small screen, and the icons in the Apple Watch's user interface are, as well, very small. In the smaller Apple Watch, these icons shrink further, making tapping around not impossible, but slightly more cumbersome than on a bigger Apple Watch. In this case, it probably won't matter to you if you're planning on controlling the device with Siri, but it's definitely worth considering if you're going to be using the screen a lot more. Apple Watch Series 7 VS. Apple Watch SE Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 is the top-of-the-line Apple Watch, and as such comes with some incredible features. One of the first things you'll notice is the always-on OLED display, that's not only extremely crisp and clear but displays the time without you having to raise your wrist as with other Apple Watches of days of yore. That always-on screen is also slightly bigger than the options available on the SE and has a higher resolution. There's also more under the hood to justify the extra cost. There's an ECG generator to measure heart health, along with a more accurate heart rate monitor and a sensor that measures blood oxygen levels. The processor is newer and slightly quicker, so panning and swiping through watch faces and apps feels slicker. At the moment, the GPS model 41mm is the same price as the GPS 44mm SE, and the hit you'd take in screen size is worth it for the extra features you'll get. Of course, if you want the biggest screen, then the Series 7 is also the way to go. It's also the Apple Watch with the Biggest Prime Day Apple Watch deal, with $120 off full-price across the range. Apple Watch SE