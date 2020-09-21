The new iPad (2020) is the latest in a long series of Apple tablets that still pack a punch despite a low price than other iPads on the market. The eight-generation iPad features a 10.2-inch Retina display, A12 Bionic chip with a neural engine, capacities of 32GB or 128GB, and more. The iPad (2020) colors are all traditional, silver, space gray, and gold. Which might be your favorite?
The classic look: Silver
Ah, good old silver. If you like the classic silver of Macs, iPhones, and iPads, then this is the color option for you. The Silver iPad (2020) will go with anything and retains that professional look.
Time to go dark: Space Gray
Batman would pick the Space Gray iPad (2020) model because of its elegant, classic look. The metallic finish looks wonderful while making a subtle statement to all.
Yes, it's gold: Gold
If you want an iPad (2020) that stands out from a crowd, you should go for gold. The excellent finish is more like champagne gold, so it's more subtle than you think. The Gold iPad (2020) exudes a touch of elegance you won't find on the other colors.
iPad (2020) in silver
Who should buy this iPad?
Silver is the most traditional choice of all when it comes to picking a color for your iPad (2020). It's a classic color that never goes out of style.
Long used on Apple's unibody MacBooks, the tried-and-true color option won't draw much attention, but perhaps that's the point! Unlike the Space Gray iPad (2020), this one comes with a white faceplate, which may or may not be an issue. The white faceplate is ideally suited for anyone intending to use the tablet for reading or writing with the supported first-generation Apple Pencil and its many accessories. If multimedia viewing is your primary reason for getting a new iPad, perhaps look at the space gray model instead.
iPad (2020) in space gray
Who should buy this iPad?
Let's get this out of the way; the silver finish tends to be a boring choice for many. Because of this, we recommend the Space Gray iPad (2020) over the other two models. This one is darker than silver and looks terrific paired with other black or gray gear. The Space Gray iPad (2020) is also subtle enough that it can blend into the crowds.
For those who want class and professionalism in their iPad (2020) without being stale, space gray is the right color for you. It includes a black faceplate, allowing the screen to blend seamlessly into it. It's also better for watching movies and television shows since the black border is not distracting (unlike the white).
iPad (2020) in gold
Who should buy this iPad?
If the Silver and Space Gray iPad (2020) are too conventional for you, consider the head-turning gold option.
Elegant, not tacky, Apple's Gold iPad (2020) version features a white faceplate like the silver version. If you're looking for a distraction-free environment for watching videos and multimedia, you might want to consider the space gray model instead.
Our pick
iPad (2020) in space gray
The middle ground
We like the space gray option because it's the only one with the black faceplate, so there are no distractions when we watch videos or play games. The Space Gray iPad (2020) color also has the right amount of elegance and class without standing out too much.
Old traditions
iPad (2020) in silver
When you want the classics
Silver is a tried-and-true classic color option when it comes to Apple products. Just keep in mind that it comes with the white faceplate, which is better for reading eBooks, but not necessarily watching a video.
Stand out from the crowd
iPad (2020) in gold
Elegance and uniqueness
The gold option is for those who don't want traditional colors. It's more of a champagne hue, so it exudes elegance, class, and is sure to turn a few heads. The Gold iPad (2020) color also has a white faceplate like the silver option.
