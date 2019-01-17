Best answer: The Smart Controller supports Ocusync 2.0 equipped DJI drones, which right now includes the Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom. That's it!

What the Smart Controller does

The DJI Smart Controller is the latest product from the leader in the consumer drone space. It's designed to replace the use of a standard controller with a smartphone or tablet attached thanks to its built-in display. All features of the DJI mobile apps are baked in, as are all features you would find on a regular DJI controller.

Only for the Mavic 2 drones

The biggest limitation to the Smart Controller is that it's based on DJI's Ocusync 2.0 technology. And currently, that is only available on the Mavic 2 Zoom and the Mavic 2 Pro.

Future drones from DJI will no doubt support the Smart Controller, but Ocusync has traditionally been for the highest end products, which includes the Phantom alongside the Mavic Pro drones.

If you're wondering if some of DJI's other drones work, you're out of luck. DJI's other 2018 Mavic drone, the Mavic Air, uses a standard Wi-Fi connection, while the original Mavic Pro uses an older version of Ocusync. Neither is compatible with the Smart Controller.

Mavic 2 Enterprise coming soon

DJI's other Mavic 2 drone, the Enterprise, is also built on Ocusync 2.0 but initially isn't compatible with the Smart Controller.

DJI has however said that it will be supported through a future update.

Integrated smart features

The Smart Controller is built on Android and has additional smart features on hand beyond just flying your drone. Want to browse the web or post your drone shots directly to Instagram? Absolutely fine!

One of the more interesting features that will be coming to the Smart Controller in the future is the ability to live stream from your drone's camera directly to services like Facebook and Instagram. So you can take your followers into the skies with you.