What games are compatible with Pokemon HOME, and how? Every main series Pokémon game is compatible with Pokémon HOME, but it may need to go through a bit of a process first. For older games, that process involves Pokémon Bank, a storage app similar to Pokémon HOME that exists on the 3DS system, rather than Switch or mobile. For more on Pokémon Bank and how to use it, keep reading, or check out our in-depth guide. Here's the full list of all Pokémon games compatible with Pokémon HOME (including via Bank) and the easiest way to get them there. For some of these, you'll have to move Pokémon through multiple games, so if an instruction tells you to move Pokémon to another game, keep reading and following the instructions until the Pokémon reaches Pokémon HOME. Pokémon Red, Blue, Yellow, Gold, Silver, and Crystal (Nintendo 3DS eShop versions only): Use 3DS Poke Transporter app to transfer directly to Pokémon Bank

(Nintendo 3DS eShop versions only): Use 3DS Poke Transporter app to transfer directly to Pokémon Bank Pokémon Colosseum, Pokémon Box, and Pokémon XD : Transfer purified Pokemon to the GBA games using the in-game feature, then follow the instructions from there.

: Transfer purified Pokemon to the GBA games using the in-game feature, then follow the instructions from there. Pokémon Ruby, Sapphire, Emerald, FireRed, and LeafGreen : Transfer using the DS's GBA slot to DS games using the in-game Migration feature via Pal Park. Then, once they're in the DS games, follow those instructions below.

: Transfer using the DS's GBA slot to DS games using the in-game Migration feature via Pal Park. Then, once they're in the DS games, follow those instructions below. My Pokémon Ranch : Transfer Pokémon to Diamond or Pearl using the in-game function, then continue following those instructions.

: Transfer Pokémon to Diamond or Pearl using the in-game function, then continue following those instructions. Pokémon Diamond, Pearl, Platinum, HeartGold, and SoulSilver : You'll need two DS systems for this. Use the in-game Poke Transfer Lab in Black, White, Black 2, or White 2 to receive Pokémon from earlier games via Wireless Communications. Then, once they're in Black, White, Black 2, or White 2.

: You'll need two DS systems for this. Use the in-game Poke Transfer Lab in Black, White, Black 2, or White 2 to receive Pokémon from earlier games via Wireless Communications. Then, once they're in Black, White, Black 2, or White 2. Pokémon Black, White, Black 2, and White 2 : Use the 3DS Poke Transporter app on the 3DS to transfer Pokémon directly to Pokémon Bank.

: Use the 3DS Poke Transporter app on the 3DS to transfer Pokémon directly to Pokémon Bank. Pokémon X, Y, OmegaRuby, AlphaSapphire, Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun, and Ultra Moon : Transfer directly to Pokemon Bank on the 3DS.

: Transfer directly to Pokemon Bank on the 3DS. Pokémon Bank : Use the steps listed in the final section of this article to move all these Pokémon to Pokémon HOME from Bank.

: Use the steps listed in the final section of this article to move all these Pokémon to Pokémon HOME from Bank. Pokémon Let's Go Eevee and Pikachu : Transfer directly to Pokémon HOME through the app

: Transfer directly to Pokémon HOME through the app Pokémon GO: Transfer directly to Pokémon HOME using the mobile app How does the Pokémon HOME app work?

Pokémon HOME is a free app that allows you to store Pokémon from across multiple Pokémon games, trade with others, and then transfer them into the most recent entries in the series: Pokémon Sword and Shield. The app is available on iOS and Android, and there is also a special version for the Nintendo Switch that lets you bring Pokémon into Sword and Shield. Along with the free basic version, Pokémon HOME also has a paid Premium plan ($2.99/mo, $4.99/three months, or $15.99/year) that gives users access to additional features. Free users cannot connect their apps with Pokémon Bank and are limited to 30 Pokémon stored at a time. Plus, free users can only place up to three Pokémon in the Wonder Box at a time and only one Pokémon in the GTS, and can participate in but not host Room Trades. Paid Premium users can transfer Pokémon from Pokémon Bank, can store up to 6,000 Pokémon, put up to 10 Pokémon in the Wonder Box and three in the GTS at once, can participate in and host Room Trades, and can use the Judge function. If you're trying to connect with other Pokémon games that aren't on the Nintendo Switch or Pokemon Go, you'll need to have that Premium plan. How does Pokémon HOME work with Pokémon Bank?

Pokémon Bank is essentially the previous iteration of Pokémon HOME. It's a storage app on the 3DS that allowed users to transfer Pokémon from different Pokémon games and store them. With Pokémon HOME, Bank is mostly obsolete, but it's still necessary if you want to bring Pokémon from past games (3DS era and earlier) onto the Nintendo Switch. If you want to bring Pokémon from older games to the Switch, they must always go through Pokémon Bank. Once a Pokémon is in Pokémon Bank (and we'll explain how to get it there in the next section), and you have a Premium Pokémon HOME subscription, you can open Pokémon Bank on your 3DS. Select Move Pokémon to Pokemon HOME on the main menu. On the Switch or mobile app, select Move from the main menu, and follow the directions. You'll be prompted to select which Pokémon you want to move and what boxes to move them to. You'll have to input a Transfer Key displayed on the phone or Switch app into Bank. Once that's done, the move will begin. It may take some time (possibly up to an hour), during which you won't be able to access Pokémon HOME, so plan accordingly.

