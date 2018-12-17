This year, Belkin has updated a couple of its WeMo smart home products to take advantage of Apple's new software authentication parameters for HomeKit. This means that some WeMo products can be added to a HomeKit setup without the need for an additional hub. Other WeMo products can still be used with HomeKit if you have the WeMo Bridge.

WeMo is one of the top brands in smart home appliances, and it's great to see its products coming into the HomeKit ecosystem. If you're just getting started with home automation or smart home control, pick up the WeMo Mini Smart Plug to use with something like a lamp. It's a great way to get started with home automation, and you can easily build out your smart home from there.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.