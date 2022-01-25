Apple TV+ show Physical has a new star for its second season following the news that Murray Bartlett of White Lotus fame has signed on. Bartlett will play a character that will be the rival of the main character of the show, Sheila.

The Apple TV+ show is getting ready to share its second season and Variety reports that it's made a new hire that will turn out to have an important role.

"The White Lotus" star tells me on this week's episode of the "Just for Variety" podcast that he has been cast in Season 2 of "Physical," the Apple TV Plus series starring Rose Byrne as Sheila, a 1980s San Diego housewife who begins to find herself after being introduced to aerobics. "The writing in this season is really fantastic," Bartlett says. "That stuff that I get to do is really fun, but it's twisted and smart. It's interesting because it's got that whole like '80s fun thing, but there's a depth to this show that's really moving."

While the actor didn't go into too many details he did say that he'll play Vincent 'Vinnie' Green, "a charismatic fitness instructor, weight loss guru and late-night infomercial pioneer. He and Sheila are both friends and rivals who struggle privately with personal demons."

While perhaps not as well-received as hit shows like Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, Physical has proven popular since its arrival and all eyes will be on that second season to see what comes next.

