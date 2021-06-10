Whoopi Goldberg has signed on to voice a lead role in "Luck," a new animated original film that is coming soon to Apple TV+. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Goldberg will play the voice of The Captain, the head of security for the Land of Good Luck.

Multihypenate Goldberg–one of few to have achieved EGOT status as an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner–will provide the voice for The Captain, the tough as nails head of security for the Land of Good Luck. The character is described as having vigilant hawk eyes and keen sense of intuition, even more so than her knowledge of Luck Security codes, as well as a commitment to her job of keeping bad luck out and protecting the lucky pennies at all costs.

"Luck" was originally supposed to be released through Paramount Pictures in 2022 but was moved to Apple TV+. The film follows the unluckiest girl in the world.

The former is directed by Peggy Holmes, and follows the unluckiest girl in the world. When she stumbles upon the never-before-seen world of good and bad luck, she must join together with magical creatures to uncover a force more powerful than even luck itself. It was dated for Feb. 18.

Goldberg isn't the only major voice to sign on to "Luck." Jane Fonda has also signed on to voice The Dragon in the film.

Fonda will voice The Dragon, described as the "exuberant CEO of Good Luck and undisputed luckiest ancient being in all the land. The Dragon is elegant, stylish and as persuasive as she is powerful. The only thing better than good luck is more good luck, so when bad luck starts to spin out of control, she must face her fears or risk losing good luck forever."

The film is produced by John Lasseter, known for other beloved animated films like "Toy Story," "Cars," and "A Bugs Life."

It is currently unknown exactly when "Luck" will premiere on Apple TV+.