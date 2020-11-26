Black Friday has been getting bigger and bigger every year; this year, we saw some offers beginning as early as mid October while retailers attempted to keep their stores from overcrowding during one of the biggest shopping months of the season. We've seen great Black Friday deals on everything from the AirPods Pro to mattresses , and of course there was that stellar Nintendo Switch bundle that has sold out everywhere before Friday even hits. But one product that we haven't seen any advertised deal on is the Nintendo Switch Lite.

Best Buy has the Nintendo Switch Lite bundled with SanDisk's 400GB microSD Card for Black Friday! Though the Switch Lite isn't discounted, the microSD card is! This memory card is designed for saving game data and digital game downloads, making it perfect to use with your new console.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a more affordable model of the Nintendo Switch that can play all the same games and comes in at $100 less than the standard version, with the biggest difference between the two being that the Switch Lite cannot be connected to a TV for the big screen experience. It's no shock then that this $200 console isn't seeing a discount on Black Friday. The console was released only a little over a year ago with very few deals ever offered on the Lite model. During 2020, some retailers even had trouble keeping this model in stock at its regular cost.

While there are no true Black Friday deals to be found on the Nintendo Switch Lite this year, there are still a few great bundles available that could save you some cash when purchasing this version of the popular handheld console. The offers below may sell out soon, so be sure to shop now if you're interested: