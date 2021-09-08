I have been using the standard-sized iPhone....well, forever. I've never owned a 'Plus' or 'Max' sized iPhone. It's always been the standard size for me. For the last two years, I've opted for the 'Pro' model of the iPhone instead of the base model. But this year, I'm planning to downgrade all of the way from the iPhone 12 Pro to the iPhone 13 mini.

Earlier today, PineLeaks, a Twitter account run by Apple leaker Max Weinbach, posted that the iPhone 13 mini could increase its battery life by an entire hour.

The Pro Max variant will continue to be the true flagship smartphone from Apple, differentiating itself from the standard Pro model. We expect the iPhone mini variant to offer an additional ~1 hour of battery life.

This rumor, if true, would push me over the edge towards opting for the iPhone 13 mini over the standard iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro. Currently, the iPhone 12 mini gets between 7-8 hours of battery life when using 5G, so an additional hour would be a great help to a phone that struggled in this area due to the size of the battery. However, it's currently unclear if the increase in battery life will be due to a larger battery or better software optimization with iOS 15.

The battery increase aside, several things are driving me towards the iPhone 13 mini, not the least of which is its size. I've always stuck with the standard size of the iPhone, but once I used the iPhone 12 Pro, I realized that, even without being a Max, it is still a massive phone! It's not operatable in many ways with only one hand, it cannot be easily pocketed, and the Pro models are hefty due to the stainless steel construction.