A lot is going on in the Mac space thanks to last week's release of macOS Big Sur and the announcement of the first three Apple silicon products. This one-two punch should be more than enough to find huge discounts on certain Macs on and around Black Friday.

Not every retailer has announced Black Friday plans at the time of this writing. And yet, we already know how Best Buy plans on discounting the computers during the biggest shopping weekend of the year. We expect Amazon to offer similar deals in the coming days, as well as other retailers.

Which Macs to buy on Black Friday

Let's start with the obvious. With the new M1 Macs arriving on the market, Black Friday is likely to b a great time to purchase the models each replaced. This includes entry-level versions of the MacBook Air (early 2020), 13-inch MacBook Pro (early 2020), and Mac mini (2018).

Beyond this, look for possible discounts on older Macs that haven't yet gotten the Apple silicon treatment but probably will in 2021. These include the 16-inch MacBook Pro (2019) and 21.5-inch iMac (2019).

At Best Buy, you can expect to find discounts up to $250 on select MacBook Pro models and $200 savings on certain MacBook Air models.