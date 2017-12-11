Back in February, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s had an issue where they would sometimes shut down unexpectedly. In response, Apple announced the following:

"We also added the ability for the phone to restart without needing to connect to power, if a user still encounters an unexpected shutdown. It is important to note that these unexpected shutdowns are not a safety issue, but we understand it can be an inconvenience and wanted to fix the issue as quickly as possible. If a customer has any issues with their device they can contact AppleCare."

"With iOS 10.2.1, Apple made improvements to reduce occurrences of unexpected shutdowns that a small number of users were experiencing with their iPhone," Apple told iMore. "iOS 10.2.1 already has over 50% of active iOS devices upgraded and the diagnostic data we've received from upgraders shows that for this small percentage of users experiencing the issue, we're seeing a more than 80% reduction in iPhone 6s and over 70% reduction on iPhone 6 of devices unexpectedly shutting down.

My iPhone 6S has been very slow these past few weeks, and even after updating multiple times, it was still slow. Couldn't figure out why, but just thought that iOS 11 was still awful to me. Then I used my brother's iPhone 6 Plus and his was... faster than mine? This is when I knew something was wrong. So, I did some research, and decided to replace my battery. Wear level was somewhere around 20% on my old battery. I did a Geekbench score, and found I was getting 1466 Single and 2512 Multi. This did not change wether I had low power mode on or off. After changing my battery, I did another test to check if it was just a placebo. Nope. 2526 Single and 4456 Multi. From what I can tell, Apple slows down phones when their battery gets too low, so you can still have a full days charge.

It's been about 10 months since that update but that makes it three years since iPhone 6 and two years since iPhone 6s shipped. And two to three years can be a long time for batteries.

Once upon a time you loaded a web page or downloaded an email then spent a few minutes reading, turned off your iPhone, and went back to your day. Now we have social and gaming apps that keep the screen on while checking GPS, downloading media, showing the camera live view, and layering on augmented reality near-constantly.

The industry in general, from desktops to phones, has been prioritizing power efficiency over performance for years already. Processors could always run at redline but they'd burn the battery out just as fast. So, balancing power and performance is key.

Apple has been addressing this in multiple ways, from systems-on-a-chip with both high-efficiency and high-performance cores, to machine learning-based power management. But lithium-ion batteries are lithium-ion batteries.

With older phones and those with poorer battery health, one of the ways seems to be prioritizing battery life over processor speed. That'll cause a hit to performance but still allows the iPhone to make it through the day.

If and when you replace the battery, though, you essentially wipe away all those years and charge cycles and make everything old new again: iOS no longer has to worry about making it through the day so it can run the SoC at full speed.

If your battery health is especially bad, replacing the battery — which costs $79 at an Apple Store — can be such an improvement an argument could be made that Apple should pop up an alert advising people to do it. (My Mac has done this in the past.) The new alert section in Settings in iOS 11 would be great, low-interruption place to do it. Ditto the Battery Settings screen.

Or, to repeat what Apple said back in February: