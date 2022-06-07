With the release of Apple's next generation of iPhone and Apple Watch software, Apple will give developers the ability to use WidgetKit — a new framework that will allow them to code once for both the iPhone Lock Screen and Apple Watch complications.

The WWDC22 unveiling of iOS 16 brought with it the addition of new widgets to the Lock Screen and they're very similar to the complications that we're used to on devices like Apple Watch Series 7, the best Apple Watch available today. With that in mind, Apple has announced WidgetKit to allow developers to create these things just once and then deploy them in two places — in your pocket and on your wrist. And yes, iPadOS 16 support is included, too.