Wild 'Ted Lasso' conspiracy claims Roy Kent is actually CGI

Ted Lasso might be the hottest ticket on Apple TV+ right now, but some viewers are losing their minds over a conspiracy that terrifying midfielder Roy Kent is actually a computer-generated image.

A thread spotted by Guy Dolbey on Twitter that started on Reddit last year reads:

I just started watching the pilot, and i'm up to the scene where roy is called into teds office. Am i crazy or does he look like a complete cgi character?

no more ted lasso discourse it's time for "brett goldstein is cgi" discourse pic.twitter.com/DkSlFAlNp7 — guy (@guymrdth) August 28, 2021

Whilst that might sound crazy, plenty of people have chimed in to say they thought the same thing, comments read:

It certainly looks like it! I thought the same thing he 100% is CGI, i swear he glows off the screen and looks like a halo character in movement and speech Has to be CGI. I found this by searching for an answer to my quiestion. I know I'm 67 days after the first post, but i just started the show. I was creeped out by the random cgi, searched it and this was the top result on google. What is this shit? Thank god this tread exists... it been the biggest question I've had since I started the show ... wtf is going on? He must be cgi or something ? I too agree

Even some folk on Twitter agreed:

Okay but my gf and I DEFINITELY thought that maybe for like 1-2 episodes maybe he couldn’t be on set for some reason and they CGI’ed him in. Like the movements were weird and his face was *too* smooth — B in 23 (@lana_nicole42) September 1, 2021

CGI or not (it's not), Roy Kent's portrayal by Brett Goldstein recently scored the actor a Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy award from the Hollywood Critics Associations, which also awarded the show best streaming series and best actor to Jason Sudeikis, as well as best supporting actress to Hannah Waddingham.

The show's second season is currently airing over on Apple TV+, and you can watch it on devices like iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021