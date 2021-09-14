Best answer: No. The camera module on the iPhone 13 is just slightly larger than the iPhone 12.

Just a millimeter off

Apple has announced the new iPhone 13, and it's a beauty. It appears to be about the same size and shape as the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. So, will your new iPhone 13 fit in your old caseif you're upgrading from the iPhone 12?

Unfortunately, no. Though the handset's overall dimensions are the same, the camera module is just about a millimeter wider. This means that the camera cutout in an iPhone 12/iPhone 12 Pro case will not fit around the iPhone 13 camera module.

The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 13 are otherwise the same size, so without trying on a case, it does look like the iPhone 13 would fit into an iPhone 12 case. It won't. However, you can definitely put an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro into an iPhone 13 case if you don't mind the extra millimeter cut out for the camera module.

What about other cases besides the iPhone 12?

If the case you have is older than the iPhone 12, you can forget it. The iPhone 13 isn't even close to the same size and shape as the iPhone 11 or earlier models.

The one exception is if you have a pouch-style iPhone case or sleeve. Since that type of case doesn't have an opening for the camera, the ones made for iPhone 12 (and possibly earlier models) and iPhone 13 will be totally interchangeable.

Of course, we have you covered if you're in the market for a new iPhone case. We'll be rounding up the best iPhone 13 cases for you, including a wide range of price points and styles.

Are the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro cases interchangeable at least?

No. Unlike the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, which share the same physical dimensions, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro do not. Again, it's down to the camera module. The iPhone 13 Pro has a substantially larger camera module than the iPhone 13 does. The iPhone 13 Pro's camera module is also much larger than the iPhone 12 Pro, so it definitely won't fit in an older case.