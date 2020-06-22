Apple's upcoming tvOS 14 has some important under-the-hood fixes and changes, as well as some great new features for Apple TV. If you're wondering whether these updates will be available to your version of Apple TV, the answer is "probably."
Apple TV has been around since 2007, but it's gone through some major changes in its 13 years of existence. It wasn't until 2015 that Apple TV hardware got the current operating system, "tvOS." All Apple TVs running tvOS can update to tvOS 14.
If you own a 4th generation Apple TV or newer, you can take advantage of all the new features coming this fall.
- Apple TV HD 4th Generation (2015)
- Apple TV 4K 5th Generation (2017)
If you own a second or third-generation Apple TV (from 2014 and earlier), it is running different software, called "Apple TV Software," which is currently on version 7.5.
If you aren't sure which version of Apple TV you have, Apple has a support document to help you figure it out. But, the quickest way to know whether you're running tvOS is to look for an App Store. If your Apple TV has an app and game store, you're on tvOS.
