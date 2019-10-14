Best Answer: Junichi Masuda, producer for Game Freak and the Pokémon series, told Game Informer: "Definitely. You can look forward to seeing Pokémon that didn't appear in these games appearing in different regions in future games." So while you won't be seeing them in Pokémon Sword and Shield for now, they'll likely make a comeback. Go for the offense: Pokémon Sword ($60 at Amazon)

Previous Pokémon were cut out to prioritize new features and gameplay

Pokémon has been around for the past two decades and then some, so the number of Pokémon that have been introduced in eight generations has become quite unwieldy. According to Masuda, the company has been proud of being able to include so many Pokémon in previous games, but they've had to abandon new features and gameplay ideas as a result. Instead, Game Freak is going to think about the future of the franchise from this point forward, and prioritize new gameplay ideas and new ways to enjoy the game. This decision was agreed upon by Nintendo, The Pokémon Company, and Game Freak, and they want to continue coming up with these new features, so this will be the path for Pokémon going forward. Why some Pokémon made it to Galar and others didn't

As far as why some Pokémon won't be appearing in the Galar Regional Dex, things got a little complicated. The main reason was that the developers had to figure out which Pokémon made sense for the setting of the game. Which Pokémon look like they could live in the Galar region? Per Masuda, the team spent a lot of time and effort figuring that out, along with the features that they wanted to implement. Even though we aren't getting every single Pokémon from previous generations, there will still be quite a few older Pokémon that you'll see in Galar. Some even have new evolutions or forms, such as Sirfetch'd (Pokémon Sword exclusive) and Galarian Ponyta (Pokémon Shield exclusive). You'll see your old favorites again someday

With this new approach, it's very possible that you'll see your favorites in future games. Masuda also confirmed the possibilty. This new approach means each game has its own set of Pokémon that live there, which makes players try out new team combinations rather than relying on the same six Pokémon game after game. It opens the game up for experimentation and variety. Keep your favorites in Pokémon Home

Do you miss your Pokémon though? There might be a way to get them all together despite not appearing in the upcoming game. Pokémon Home was announced this year, but there aren't many details about it. Masuda does say that the intended use case for Pokémon Home is a "place for all of your Pokémon together," and claims that it will be important for the future of the franchise. It will be more than just another Pokémon Bank.

