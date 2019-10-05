Best answer: Yes, Pokémon Sword and Shield Switch games will be the first core Pokémon games in the series to use autosave. It's good news for many players, but Shiny hunters might want to turn it off. Fortunately, you can choose to turn off autosave and rely on manual saves.

In previous Pokémon RPGs, players had to go into the main menu and select save to record their progress. However, the director for Sword and Shield, Shigeru Ohmori, recently revealed to Game Informer that these games will automatically save as you play.

We do have an autosave feature this time, where you can adventure, and it'll continuously save the game.

For those unfamiliar with the term, Shiny Pokémon are rare versions of regular Pokémon. You can tell a Shiny Pokémon apart from a regular one because it will have different coloration than what's considered standard. For example, Charizard is usually orange, but a Shiny Charizard is black, as seen in the picture below.

Since the game will automatically save when you reach specific checkpoints or certain cut scenes, it's going to make playing through the game more convenient for the most part. Players won't feel as much of a panic to save their journey after completing huge hurdles. The game should automatically save your progress for you. This is usually indicated by a save symbol in the bottom corner of the screen. Ohmori went on to say that autosave can be turned off if the player prefers to stick to manual saving. This is especially good news for players who like to go Shiny hunting.

Shiny Pokémon don't have any additional perks aside from looking cool, but their unique coloration makes them appealing to catch. In Pokémon games, the appearance of a Shiny Pokémon is randomly determined, however, the chances of coming across a Shiny Pokémon increase if you capture the same Pokémon multiple times in a row without breaking your catching streak. This has lead many players to go hunting for a specific Shiny Pokémon.

Getting a Shiny starter Pokémon is exceptionally rare since players usually don't come across these Pokémon while they travel through the map. They have to be given a Shiny at the start of the game. So, to get a Shiny starter in previous games, players would save the game right before choosing their starter.

If the starter Pokémon they selected didn't randomly show up as Shiny, then Shiny hunters would need to hard reset, or soft reset their game. Players needed to start back up at the last save and to get another chance for the starter to show up as a Shiny. It's a long, tedious process that requires a lot of patience and time, but over the years, many players have found it worth it.

Why turning off autosave can be a good thing

I, along with other Shiny hunters, am happy to hear that you can turn off the autosave feature and rely on manual saving within Sword and Shield. If manual save wasn't an option, then anyone hoping to get a Shiny starter would have to restart their game altogether.

That would force them to wait through the opening cut scenes and preliminary objectives before actually getting to the selection process. As it is, being able to turn off autosave will make it a little easier for players to reset their games in the hopes of catching a Shiny starter.