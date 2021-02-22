What you need to know
- The third-generation AirPods are expected to feature an in-ear design.
- The new AirPods will have advanced features although no active noise cancellation tech.
Apple's third-generation AirPods have been in the news again today after images of the unannounced earbuds appeared online. We're also learning more about what they will be capable of and it makes for interesting reading. So much so, it has me wondering where these new AirPods leave the hugely popular AirPods Pro.
If the rumors are true we can expect the new AirPods refresh to not only bring an in-ear design – an improvement over the barely-in-ear design we deal with now – but also a system to help relieve air pressure during wear. That's a feature out of AirPods Pro's playbook and a biggie. Coupled with that new ear tip design, I reckon the third-generation AirPods could be a great buy at the $150 price point.
That means the only notable thing you're missing out on, compared with AirPods Pro, is the active noise cancellation (ANC) technology that the earbuds are so famous for. Whether that matters to you, I don't know. But will it matter enough to people to pay the extra money for the $249 AirPods Pro?
When I bought AirPods Pro the main driving force behind the purchase wasn't the inclusion of ANC. Instead, it was all about those ear tips and the in-ear design. As someone who never quite made AirPods fit in my ears properly, AirPods Pro were where it was at. But if AirPods can be made to fit just as well, I'll have a decision to make.
What about everyone else? Will Apple's third-generation cannibalize AirPods Pro sales? Who knows and it's arguable that Apple won't particularly mind, too. So long as someone buys some form of AirPods, locking them into iPhones, iPads, and Macs, does that extra $100 matter all that much?
I've no doubt Apple's shareholders will say that it very much does!
