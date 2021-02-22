Apple's third-generation AirPods have been in the news again today after images of the unannounced earbuds appeared online. We're also learning more about what they will be capable of and it makes for interesting reading. So much so, it has me wondering where these new AirPods leave the hugely popular AirPods Pro.

If the rumors are true we can expect the new AirPods refresh to not only bring an in-ear design – an improvement over the barely-in-ear design we deal with now – but also a system to help relieve air pressure during wear. That's a feature out of AirPods Pro's playbook and a biggie. Coupled with that new ear tip design, I reckon the third-generation AirPods could be a great buy at the $150 price point.

That means the only notable thing you're missing out on, compared with AirPods Pro, is the active noise cancellation (ANC) technology that the earbuds are so famous for. Whether that matters to you, I don't know. But will it matter enough to people to pay the extra money for the $249 AirPods Pro?