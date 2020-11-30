The Nintendo Switch has been one of this year's hottest items and has been rather difficult to find in stock. While you're doing your Cyber Monday shopping and looking for good gaming gifts this holiday season, there's one version of the Switch console that you should definitely consider: the Nintendo Switch Fortnite Wildcat Bundle.

This special Nintendo Switch comes with yellow and blue Joy-Cons that are reminiscent of the Fortnite battle bus. The dock and Switch are covered with iconic Fortnite characters like Meowcles, Peely, Fishstick, and more. Plus, it unlocks an exclusive Wildcat character for players to control.

To be clear, this Switch design doesn't have a Cyber Monday deal attached to it. However, limited edition Nintendo Switch consoles don't tend to stay in stock for very long, so it's still a good buy today and makes for a great Christmas present.

The Fortnite Switch features the faces of several popular Fortnite characters. They give off a special feeling compared to the regular Switch design and can add a fun flare to your home. The Yellow and Blue Joy-Con controllers have similar coloring to the Battle Bus that Fortnite players jump off from and also match one of the two exclusive characters that get unlocked simply by owning this Switch. It's sure to be a hit for any Nintendo Switch fans out there.

Don't forget to pick up some of the best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch game deals while you're at it. Many of the most popular games are super cheap right now and will make for great companions to the Fortnite Switch bundle.