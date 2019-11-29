This wireless controller is a great option for any Nintendo Switch owner. Usually, wireless controllers from licensed Nintendo companies sell for around $50, which makes this one hugely discounted in comparison. If you're getting yourself or someone else Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield this holiday season, this controller would be a great accessory to go with it. It runs for up to 30 hours using two AA batteries, which means you'll get a lot of use out of it before it runs out of juice. Additionally, since it's wireless, you won't have to worry about trying to make sure the cables are long enough to reach your couch.

This wireless controller runs off of two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of play. It features motion controls, and extra gaming buttons on the backside. The cool Pikachu theme makes it a great choice for any Pokémon fans.

I love that there are extra buttons on the backside. You can set these buttons to any command you want in order to make your gaming sessions even more enjoyable. The controller also features motion controls, so you can interact with a wider number of games. There's also a battery life indicator that lets you know when the power is getting low.

If you're looking for a great Nintendo Switch controller that you can use wirelessly, this is a really good option to consider. Grab it while it's at this low price.

