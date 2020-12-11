Apple's new animated movie Wolfwalkers is now available on the platform.

The new title debuted on Friday, December 11, and is an animated film produced by Cartoon Saloon and Melusine Productions. From Apple:

In a time of superstition and magic, a young apprentice hunter, Robyn Goodfellowe, journeys to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last wolf pack. While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, Robyn befriends a free-spirited girl, Mebh, a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves by night. As they search for Mebh's missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the Wolfwalkers and risks turning into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy.

The movie is another excellent offering for kids on the TV+ platform, which continues to provide content the whole family can enjoy. Stars include Sean Bean, Simon McBurney, and Tommy Tiernan.

News this week has confirmed that Apple plans to bring a new climate change series called Extrapolations to the platform. The 10 episode series will be written, directed, and executive produced by Scott Z. Burns, who also created An Inconvenient Truth and its sequel.

It was also confirmed this week that popular space drama For All Mankind, as well as smash-hit comedy Ted Lasso, have been renewed for third seasons, the first Apple TV+ originals to get the nod for a third iteration.

On Thursday, it was also confirmed that Apple will need to comply with upcoming content regulations in the EU if it wants to keep its streaming service open in the country. Freshly-published laws have confirmed that Apple will need to have at least 30% of its content made in the EU to be allowed to continue broadcasting. Netflix, Amazon, and Disney+ will also have to comply.