If you're on the lookout for the best iPad deals available, Woot has just kicked off not one but two sales today that you need to check out. The first offers recent iPad models (from 2017 or later) in refurbished condition with prices as low as $240 which gives you the chance to snag your next daily tablet for less. Alternatively, its second sale on early-gen iPads offers prices from just $70.
Though none of the devices are new, they have been tested to ensure they are fully functional and Woot offers a 90-day warranty with whichever you choose. Both sales are set to expire tonight or when sold out, so be sure to take a look now.
One-day sale
Refurbished iPad models
Prices start at just $240 for these refurb models from 2017 or later. Devices on sale include 9.7- and 10.2-inch iPads as well as 10.5- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, though specific configurations may begin to sell out before the promotion ends.
Prices Vary
With whichever iPad you view, it's worth comparing the price with the best iPad deals available for brand new models to ensure you're making the best choice. While the devices on sale at Woot are all previous-gen devices and a direct comparison isn't available, you can get an idea of which is worth snagging quite easily.
The 2020 iPad, for example, is available brand new at Amazon for just $299 which would be a wiser investment than the 2019 version for $330 at Woot. That being said, grabbing a refurb 10.5-inch iPad Pro at Woot for $370 might work better for you than the new 10.9-inch iPad Air starting at $600.
If you want the most affordable iPad possible, or your needs are more basic or you just want an easy-to-use tablet for a kid, one of the early-gen iPad models may still serve you well — especially if you can score one from $70.
That sale includes iPad mini models as well as the iPad 2 and iPad 3. It's worth noting that none of the devices included in that sale support the current iPadOS 14 software so you'd be using it with an older version which may lose support for certain apps over time.
Woot generally charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can score free shipping on today's order by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you've never been a member before, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to have your orders shipped for free at Woot and Amazon. You'll also gain access to perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.
