If you're on the lookout for the best iPad deals available, Woot has just kicked off not one but two sales today that you need to check out. The first offers recent iPad models (from 2017 or later) in refurbished condition with prices as low as $240 which gives you the chance to snag your next daily tablet for less. Alternatively, its second sale on early-gen iPads offers prices from just $70.

Though none of the devices are new, they have been tested to ensure they are fully functional and Woot offers a 90-day warranty with whichever you choose. Both sales are set to expire tonight or when sold out, so be sure to take a look now.

One-day sale Refurbished iPad models Prices start at just $240 for these refurb models from 2017 or later. Devices on sale include 9.7- and 10.2-inch iPads as well as 10.5- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, though specific configurations may begin to sell out before the promotion ends. Prices Vary See at Woot

For something more recent that will likely last you the longest, check out the first Woot sale going on today. It offers iPad models from 2017 or later, including 9.7- and 10.2-inch iPad models as well as 10.5- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro devices, with prices from $240.

With whichever iPad you view, it's worth comparing the price with the best iPad deals available for brand new models to ensure you're making the best choice. While the devices on sale at Woot are all previous-gen devices and a direct comparison isn't available, you can get an idea of which is worth snagging quite easily.

The 2020 iPad, for example, is available brand new at Amazon for just $299 which would be a wiser investment than the 2019 version for $330 at Woot. That being said, grabbing a refurb 10.5-inch iPad Pro at Woot for $370 might work better for you than the new 10.9-inch iPad Air starting at $600.