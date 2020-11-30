We've seen a surprising amount of great Apple Cyber Monday deals this year but there are still some you may not have seen. If you're willing to shop at places other than the big retailers, you could even score some extra savings.

Take Woot's Cyber Monday Extravaganza sale, for example. It feature a bunch of iPad and MacBook models on sale with prices from only $290. There are also some stellar Beats headphone deals in the mix.

Today only Apple iPad and MacBook sale If you're in the market for an iPad or Mac upgrade, or just want a new set of headphones, this one-day sale is for you. It features a mix of Apple tech in new or open-box condition. Supplies are limited and the sale ends tonight. Prices Vary See at Woot

On the tablet side of things you have several options, though the 7th-gen iPad is the most affordable with prices from $289.99. The 2019 release features a 10.2-inch Retina Display, A10 Fusion chip, 8MP camera, and supports Apple's latest iPadOS software.

Power users may prefer to opt for one of the deals on the iPad Air or iPad Pro models for a little more power and screen real estate. The iPad models are offered open-box with a 180-day Apple warranty so you're basically only missing out on paying full price for these.

Prospective Mac buyers can take their pick from various MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models from 2019 and 2020. The most affordable option is the early 2020 MacBook Air at $830, though a slightly lower-spec model can be bought brand new for $800 at Amazon right now so that might not be the best pick unless you value the slightly better processor.

The 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro from $1,849.99 is a much better pickup if you don't mind it being in open-box condition. That model is Apple's latest 16-inch MacBook Pro and retails for closer to $2,400. The next best deal brand new would be $2,099 at B&H.

if you've already made your big tech buys this year, a set of Beats Solo3, Beats Studio3, or Powerbeats3 from just $55 would make a great complement to your Apple gear, each featuring an Apple-designed W1 chip for easy pairing and rock-solid wireless connectivity.

As well as Apple gear, the sale features a few other tech picks like, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, Google WiFi mesh networking systems, and Raspberry Pi kits. If you know Android or PC enthusiasts, these could make great holiday gifts. Be sure to check the cosmetic condition and warranty status for each item. Some are new with others being open-box.

The deals are good for Cyber Monday only or while supplies last, so be sure to act fast to avoid missing out on the device you want. It won't be long before specific models begin to sell out, so don't let that happen to the handset you want. Remember to put your Amazon Prime membership to good use and avoid Woot's $6 shipping fee.