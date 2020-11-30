If you were hoping to snag a deal on an iPhone this Cyber Monday, the one-day sale that Woot just kicked off is worth having a look at. There are several refurbished models on sale there with prices starting at just $119.99. These phones may have some signs of cosmetic wear, but have been tested to ensure they are in full working condition and come with a 90-day Woot warranty.

Most of the phones on sale are fully unlocked to work with any carrier, though a few specific models are set to work only with AT&T or T-Mobile and subsidiary carriers, so be sure to check carefully before placing your order.

The most affordable option on the sale is the iPhone 6s at $119.99, though you might be better served by the newer iPhone 7 at $149.99. While it might not be the most current generation iPhone, but it has solid specs for day-to-day use and supports Apple's current iOS 14 software. It has a 4.7-inch Retina display with Touch ID fingerprint sensor and can be used to make contactless payments with Apple Pay.

There are more up-to-date models in the mix including the iPhone 8 iPhone XR, and iPhone X that would be wiser investments if you want to hang on to the phone for the longer-term as they are more likely to get future software updates.

If you want the most recent phones in the sale, opt for the iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max from $429.99. Introduced in 2018, the iPhone XS lineup all feature the powerful A12 Bionic chip and gorgeous edge-to-edge displays with Face ID. Both sizes feature wide and telephoto cameras on the back, too. Check out our iPhone XS review for all the details.

The deals are good for today only or while supplies last, so be sure to act fast to avoid missing out on the phone you want. It won't be long before specific models begin to sell out, so don't let that happen to the handset you want. Remember to put your Amazon Prime membership to good use and avoid Woot's $6 shipping fee.