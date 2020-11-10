Apple just unveiled an all-new iPad Air for 2020 and it looks amazing. The only problem is that it costs $599 and up which is not great for those on a budget. If you don't need the latest and greatest model, you could save a solid amount by going for a refurbished previous-gen model today at Woot. Prices start at just $99.99 for the refurbished devices there and each has been restored to work like new and come with a 90-day warranty.

iSave Refurbished iPad models Prices start at just $100 for these refurb models. Devices from the iPad 4 to newer models like the 2018 iPad and latest iPad mini 5 are included in the sale, though specific configurations may begin to sell out before the promotion ends. From $100 See at Woot

There are some pretty old device in the mix at Woot which might not serve you so well for daily use, though a few of the newer models are certainly worth considering at their current prices such as the sixth-gen iPad, iPad mini 5, or iPad Air 2.

Though the sixth-gen iPad is no longer the latest entry-level model, it was only released in 2018 and is still plenty usable in 2020. You can snag one in the color of your choice from $260 today at Woot and enjoy its 9.7-inch Retina Display, A9 chip, 8MP camera, and more. That's about $70 less than the current iPad retails at, though you can get one of those for under $300 right now at Amazon.

Another recently-released device on sale is the iPad mini 5. The 2019 iPad is the current model in that diminutive 7.9-inch size and it's discounted as low as $450 for the 256GB model — that's about $80 off its retail price.

More affordable picks include the iPad Air 2 and fourth-gen iPad mini which can both still run the latest iPadOS 14 software. The iPad 4 was on sale for $99.99 but has now sold out.

If the device for you is not featured in the sale, be sure to peep our list of the best iPad deals for a bunch of other live offers.

Woot generally charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can score free shipping on today's order by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you've never been a member before, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to have your orders shipped for free at Woot and Amazon. You'll also gain access to perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.