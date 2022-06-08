When Apple started talking about watchOS 9 at WWDC 2022, I held my breath. I had been pretty excited about what watchOS 9 could look like for months leading up to the big event, but with that excitement came some anxiety. But that anxiety soon turned to pure excitement as Apple began to run through all the new and improved stuff coming to the Apple Watch. It seems that Apple's plan for watchOS 9 is to give us more of everything. More features, more metrics to track, and more improvements to existing parts of the software. And while Apple didn't improve everything I would have liked (more on that later), I have a feeling watchOS 9 will be an excellent update for most people's best Apple Watch. Fitness: New workouts and metrics

We are used to Apple introducing a few upgrades to the fitness experience on the Apple Watch with each new software release. However, in 2022, with watchOS 8, it really impressed, announcing 11 new features. First, for any kind of workout, cardio or not, knowing what heart rate zone you're in can be very important for training, and watchOS 9 will be able to use the heart rate data from the Apple Watch sensor to show which heart rate zone you're hitting. What's more? The heart rate zones can be automatically created using your personalized health data, or you can manually set them if you have specific zones you want to ensure you are hitting. Speaking of customization, you can also create custom workouts in watchOS 9, which will allow you to have structured intervals, meaning you can include rest intervals you want between sets, reps, or whatever you are doing. Finally, you don't have to use a preselected workout in the Workout app when you want to log your exercise. Plus, if you're a triathlete, the new multisport workout will let you track your cycling, swimming, and running all in the same workout.

It's not just about new features altogether regarding fitness improvements in watchOS 9. Apple has added a few crucial important metrics that runners will appreciate. With watchOS 9, you'll be pleased to know that watchOS 9 will include even more trackable metrics in running workouts, so you can get a sense of how you're performing. These new metrics include Stride Length, Ground Contact Time, and Vertical Oscillation. These new metrics will all be in the Health app, where you can see trends over time. On top of that, you'll be able to have the ability to race against yourself, choosing either your best or last result, meaning if you're training for a particular time on a specific path, you can easily see if you're on pace, exceeding pace, or lagging behind your past performance. Sleep Stages are finally trackable in watchOS 9

Source: Apple