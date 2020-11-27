Right now, the Apple Watch SE is around $20 off each model on Amazon . Whilst that might not sound like a barnstorming saving, remember that this product is just a few weeks old, and was only announced in September of this year. Now, that brings the price down below Apple's usual website listings, making Amazon seem like the preferable choice at first glance. However, over this weekend, Apple is offering customers the chance to snag a $25 gift card with purchases of Apple Watch, whilst not discounted, the value of this deal is actually slightly higher than Amazon. Apple is definitely the place to buy if you have an older watch to trade in, which could take even more money off the device.

The Apple Watch SE is a great device for those looking to join the Apple Watch Ecosystem for the first time, but it isn't the perfect choice for everyone. If you're in the market for a new Apple Watch this Black Friday , here are a few things to consider before you take the plunge.

That depends on a few things. The Apple Watch SE is really targeted at two groups of people. First-time buyers, and owners of older models looking to upgrade. If you've never owned an Apple Watch before, the SE is a great option, it doesn't have all the bells and whistles of the Apple Watch Series 6, but it does have most of the same features, and is cheaper. If you're in the second bracket, the Apple Watch SE, because of its processor, is a great option to upgrade from the Series 1, 2, 3, or 4. If you're a Series 5 user, the Apple Watch SE probably isn't for you because you're not getting the key features of Series 6 that make it an upgrade. The Apple Watch SE doesn't have an always-on display, so if you like that feature in the Series 5 then you definitely want to pass on this one.

What about Series 3?

The Apple Watch Series 3 remains an excellent option for a lot of people. Like the SE, this one has stuck around for those looking to buy an Apple Watch for the first time. The biggest trade-off is the price. You can get an Apple Watch Series 3 in the Black Friday sale for as little as $179, making it a perfect first-time purchase or gift. If you want the cheapest Apple Watch, Series 3 is the one for you. My own personal Apple Watch, the Series 3 is a great workout companion and works tremendously well with notifications and apps.

By comparison, the SE is more expensive (even in the sale), but you're getting some cool new features including Haptic feedback for a more interactive user experience and an always-on altimeter, which is a big deal if you want to use your watch for a lot of hiking, walking, or long bike rides. The biggest feature difference is the S5 processor. This will make the Apple Watch SE a lot snappier compared to the Series 3, which is starting to get a bit long in the tooth. If you want future-proofing and a faster experience, go with the SE.

Series 6, not much of a jump

To add a further element to the mix, the Apple Watch Series 6 is also included in the Black Friday sale from Apple, and on Amazon too, again at about $20 off for each model. That means the price difference is only around $120 between the Series 6 and the SE. For that extra price, you're getting the always-on display, a key feature of more recent watches that means you never have to raise your Watch to wake it, it's just always on... You'll also get Apple's new Blood Oxygen monitoring, a key new wellness feature that helps you keep better track of your health and fitness. It's not medical grade, but it's better than not having one. The Series 6 is also the only way to get hold of Apple's Stainless Steel and Titanium options, including the fancy new red and blue colors, but remember these are more expensive still. The Series 6 also features Apple's U1 ultra wideband chip, and Sapphire Crystal glass in the more premium versions.