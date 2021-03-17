You can bag your own 'Ted Lasso' AFC Richmond jersey but it'll cost you

What you need to know
- You can buy your own AFC Richmond jersey on eBay right now.
- The special replica jerseys were sent to members of the press to celebrate the popular Ted Lasso Apple TV+ show.
Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso has become something of a cult hit and has picked up awards for its first season. In fact, the show is so popular that Apple TV+ has been sending replica AFC Richmond jerseys out to members of the press. And now they're appearing on eBay.
The jerseys match those worn by the soccer players in the show and feature the name 'Lasso' on the back. You can see the shirts in tweets shared by people who were lucky enough to receive these things directly from Apple TV+.
Pretty sweet, right? A couple of these shirts have appeared on eBay already, with one person asking a massive $450. Another has 10 bids and is sat at $140 with mere hours left before the auction closes.
If all of that is a little rich for your blood, fear not. The word on the street is that official Ted Lasso merch is incoming – and before the show's second season lands.
Here's how Apple TV+ describes Ted Lasso – it should be more than enough to whet the appetite.
Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.
With the second season of Ted Lasso just around the corner, maybe it's time to treat yourself to a new TV for Apple TV? You do want to enjoy the fun in glorious 4K and HDR, don't you?
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple's $4.7 billion Green Bond fund is starting to pay dividends
A new press release from Apple has revealed the company funded 17 Green Bond projects in 2020, resulting in the generation of 1.2 gigawatts of renewable energy and a 921,000 metric ton reduction in carbon emissions.
Google follows Apple in halving Google Play fees, with one major difference
Google has announced that it is halving its Google Play fees to 15% for all developers on their first $1 million in revenue, a move it says affects 99% of developers.
Review: The Satisfye ZenGrip Go prevents hand cramping on Switch Lite
I don't know how it is for you, but for me holding the Nintendo Switch Lite for long gaming sessions isn't very comfortable. Thankfully, the Satisfye ZenGrip Go is here to help.
iPhone doesn't have an SD card slot, but you can use a flash drive instead!
Having a flash drive that works with your iPhone is a great little accessory to have in your back pocket! Here are the best options for backing up your phone.