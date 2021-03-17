You can bag your own 'Ted Lasso' AFC Richmond jersey but it'll cost you

Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso has become something of a cult hit and has picked up awards for its first season. In fact, the show is so popular that Apple TV+ has been sending replica AFC Richmond jerseys out to members of the press. And now they're appearing on eBay.

The jerseys match those worn by the soccer players in the show and feature the name 'Lasso' on the back. You can see the shirts in tweets shared by people who were lucky enough to receive these things directly from Apple TV+.

Pretty sweet, right? A couple of these shirts have appeared on eBay already, with one person asking a massive $450. Another has 10 bids and is sat at $140 with mere hours left before the auction closes.

If all of that is a little rich for your blood, fear not. The word on the street is that official Ted Lasso merch is incoming – and before the show's second season lands.

Here's how Apple TV+ describes Ted Lasso – it should be more than enough to whet the appetite.

Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.

With the second season of Ted Lasso just around the corner, maybe it's time to treat yourself to a new TV for Apple TV?