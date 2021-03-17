You can bag your own 'Ted Lasso' AFC Richmond jersey but it'll cost you

iPad Air deal at Amazon: Grab the 256GB model at $69 off

200529 Apple New Series Ted Lasso Inline ImageSource: Apple TV+

What you need to know

  • You can buy your own AFC Richmond jersey on eBay right now.
  • The special replica jerseys were sent to members of the press to celebrate the popular Ted Lasso Apple TV+ show.

Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso has become something of a cult hit and has picked up awards for its first season. In fact, the show is so popular that Apple TV+ has been sending replica AFC Richmond jerseys out to members of the press. And now they're appearing on eBay.

Ted Lasso Jersey On EbaySource: eBay user niksab7

The jerseys match those worn by the soccer players in the show and feature the name 'Lasso' on the back. You can see the shirts in tweets shared by people who were lucky enough to receive these things directly from Apple TV+.

Pretty sweet, right? A couple of these shirts have appeared on eBay already, with one person asking a massive $450. Another has 10 bids and is sat at $140 with mere hours left before the auction closes.

If all of that is a little rich for your blood, fear not. The word on the street is that official Ted Lasso merch is incoming – and before the show's second season lands.

Here's how Apple TV+ describes Ted Lasso – it should be more than enough to whet the appetite.

Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.

With the second season of Ted Lasso just around the corner, maybe it's time to treat yourself to a new TV for Apple TV? You do want to enjoy the fun in glorious 4K and HDR, don't you?

