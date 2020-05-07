The worldwide pandemic has taken its toll on a ton of industries, as many countries have already (and continue) to be in various states of lockdown. With no end to the coronavirus threat in sight, it will be a long time before our world returns to something resembling normal, and companies can start to function as they used to — the tech industry is no different.

While it may not seem like it on the surface, we are starting to hear and see the effects of the world shutting down on the technology sector and specifically Apple.

Delays are to be expected

This may seem like an obvious statement, but when the world is as disrupted as it is right now, product delays are inevitable. Heck, even when things are functioning at 100%, product delays can happen for other reasons. What products are getting delayed and what products may be delayed in the future will be interesting to see.

A report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that Apple's new Mini LED-based products may not debut until next year. Previously. It had been speculated that that Mini LED iPads and even a MacBook Pro would be announced later this year; however, due to the delay in manufacturing, the technology that no longer seems possible.

That's just one of the delays we know, and likely more will be reported before this is all over. Even if the world got back to 100% tomorrow (which it most certainly won't), there are likely even delays in the manufacturing pipeline to disrupt certain products for months. In any case, we should get ready to hear announcements of product delays well into 2021 and maybe even 2022.

R&D could be delayed and we wouldn't know