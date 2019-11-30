For big sale events like Black Friday, you can pretty much guarantee that there will be a $20 discount on a $100 iTunes gift card, but most of the time, that's the only deal you can find. You'd have to buy a $100 iTunes to get a discount, and the discount is only 20% off.
This year, however, Target has a deal that's even better. You can get 30% off an iTunes gift card, and you don't have to buy the $100 card to get the discount.
There is a caveat, however. You have to buy one gift card at full price to get a discount on the second one.
App Store & iTunes Gift Card (email)
If you're willing to pay full price for the first iTunes gift card, you can get a second one at a better discount than any other this Black Friday.
The thing I like the best about this Black Friday deal is that you don't have to go for the $100 gift card. You can, for example, choose the $15 gift card and get the second one at just $10.50. So if you're shopping for gifts under a certain amount, you can choose from $15, $25, $50, and $100.
These are digital gift cards delivered via email, so be sure to have the right email address if you're giving it as a gift.
Of course, if you are willing to spend as much as $100, the standard $20 discount at Best Buy is better. You can get two for $40 off instead of $30.
