For big sale events like Black Friday, you can pretty much guarantee that there will be a $20 discount on a $100 iTunes gift card, but most of the time, that's the only deal you can find. You'd have to buy a $100 iTunes to get a discount, and the discount is only 20% off.

This year, however, Target has a deal that's even better. You can get 30% off an iTunes gift card, and you don't have to buy the $100 card to get the discount.

There is a caveat, however. You have to buy one gift card at full price to get a discount on the second one.