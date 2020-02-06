The recently released iPadOS 13.4 beta 1 update has some surprises up its sleeve. The one that some people will be most excited about is the ability to modify what some hardware keys do when they are pressed.

The ability to change modifier keys on physical keyboards was first spotted by developer Steve Troughton-Smith and he shared screenshots of which keys can be modified to Twitter.

Caps Lock as Escape pic.twitter.com/xgjJjZXS1K — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) February 5, 2020

As you'll notice in that second screenshot, there are several predefined functions that can be configured. And if you'd rather the key does nothing at all, no problem. That's an option as well.

This is a feature that won't be of use to tons of people. In fact, most people won't even know that it's there or what it does. But if you're one of those who like to use the Caps Lock Key to Escape, you're going to have a very good time indeed.

Now we just need to hope that Apple doesn't remove this in a future beta release!