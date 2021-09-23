What you need to know
- The WB Shop has launched a ton of new "Ted Lasso" merchandise.
- You can purchase sweaters, hats, joggers, a jersey, and more.
If you really want to get into "Ted Lasso" or want a solid gift for a friend, Warner Bros. has launched a bunch of new merchandise for the show on its online store.
There's a ton of stuff for the diehard Lasso fan: scarfs, hats, jerseys, sweaters, joggers, and more. Some of the latest items are highlighted below:
Look just like Ted Lasso in this A.F.C. Richmond V-Neck Sweater. This Ted Lasso inspired sweater features fully-fashioned sleeves for strength, comfort and longer wear. You can wear to any event on and off the field!
- 60/40 cotton/nylon
- Rib knit V-neck, cuffs and hem
- High-quality embroidered patch of the A.F.C. Richmond logo on the left chest
- Washing Softens the Back of the Embroidery.
Support relentless Coach Lasso and the A.F.C. Richmond Greyhounds in this A.F.C. Richmond fan jersey. This A.F.C. Richmond Ted Lasso jersey is lightweight, breathable, and designed to look just like the one's you see on field in Ted Lasso.
- Support your favorite team with this jersey!
- Fit: Standard cut with a basic tagless jersey design. We suggest ordering a size up if you prefer a looser fit.
- Made of: 100% Poly moisture-wicking mesh for a dry, cool feel.
- Additional information: Top-stitched collar for max comfort
- Care: Machine wash cold with like colors. Do not use softeners or bleach. Hang dry. Do not iron.
Look just like player or coach in Ted Lasso with these A.F.C. Richmond Crest Joggers. Featuring the A.F.C. Richmond crest and wing, these pants are great for working out or relaxing and watching the world's most inspiring coach. Make your workouts more comfortable with these cotton blend joggers. They're soft on the outside and even softer on the inside. Use them for a jog or simply for lounging on the couch to binge your favorite show.
- Fit: Relaxed fit with a cuffed leg; elastic waistband.
- Made Of: 70% polyester - 27% cotton - 3% elastane.
- Care: Machine wash cold - inside-out - on gentle cycle with mild detergent and similar colors. Use non-chlorine bleach only when necessary. No fabric softeners. Tumble dry low or hang-dry for longest life. Cool iron inside-out if necessary. Do not iron decoration. Do not dry clean.
You can check out all of the "Ted Lasso" merch on The WB Shop. The second season of the hit comedy series is streaming now on Apple TV+.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
