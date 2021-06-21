What you need to know
- The official AFC Richmond store is now open for business.
- Fans of Ted Lasso can buy shirts, mugs, hoodies, and more.
Fans of the hit Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso can now show just how much they love AFC Richmond by wearing their own shirt. Or by buying a hoodie, or a mug, or a sticker.
The official AFC Richmond merch store is now open for business and it's heaven for anyone who is a fan of the show and has been desperate to pick up some new gear.
Sure to be one of the hottest shirts in town, the new AFC Richmond shirt can even be customized with your choice of name and number on the back – just like real football shirts. Yes, I said football.
Cheer on the A.F.C. Richmond Greyhounds and their relentless coach Ted Lasso in the famed blue and red A.F.C. Richmond fan jersey. This A.F.C. Richmond jersey is lightweight, breathable, and designed to look just like the ones you see on field in Ted Lasso. You can even personalize with your name or favorite player!
All you need to do now is decide what you're going to buy. Can I suggest setting yourself a budget before visiting the store? Because I just added everything to my cart and now I need to sell a kidney. But it's so worth it!
The second season of Ted Lasso premiers on July 23 and you can check the debut season out right now. You'll need a $4.99 per month Apple TV subscription, but you already have one of those, right? Here are the best Apple TV 4K deals so you can watch in style, too.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
