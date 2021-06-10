What you need to know
- Record labels now have their own pages in Apple Music.
- The page features the top releases, newest releases, and information about the record label.
While the biggest new features for Apple Music are certainly the introduction of Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio, there was also another feature that quietly made its way to the app recently: record label pages.
The new Record Label pages allow labels to feature a number of things about their brand to those who have a relationship with or like to follow the artists of a particular company.
In an interview with Rolling Stone, Apple Music's Zane Lowe talked about how you can feel a connection to a label if they work with the kinds of artists you want to listen to.
"No one's saying they're such a big fan of Paramount, they're a fan of the movies they make or they're not. What they're really a fan of is Marvel because Marvel has zeroed in on what it's really good at," Lowe says. "The same can be applied to labels. When I was growing up I wasn't looking for the album that had the Warner logo on it, but I did go around looking for the Rough Trade logo, for XL, and to be fair to the major label system, Atlantic, for a period of time. If you're hyper-focused on delivering great quality never at the expense of your commercial bottom line, then you're naturally going to inspire people to search for what you're creating."
Lowe says that they want to highlight labels in Apple Music that "hyper-focused on building great quality." He calls back to a time that, if you found that label's logo on the back of a record, cassette tape, or CD, you would be inclined to buy an album because of the reputation of the label alone.
"We want to highlight labels that are really hyper-focused on building great quality. The labels we're partnering with here are the ones where I want to search for their logo on the back of the record and would buy music unheard because I trust that," Lowe says. "That to me is really the culture that we're trying to represent from a label point of view here. In a way, this is an opportunity for us to reestablish the concept of a label as something more than just a bank. To look at the label system again as more than just a distribution model or an investment model, but actually as a place where music, art and culture is fostered in a really deliberate and very thoughtful way."
In addition to Record Label pages, Apple Music has also added support for Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio earlier this week. If you want to experience the new audio experiences in the best way possible, check out our list of the Best wired headphones for Apple Music Lossless Audio 2021.
