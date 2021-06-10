While the biggest new features for Apple Music are certainly the introduction of Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio, there was also another feature that quietly made its way to the app recently: record label pages.

The new Record Label pages allow labels to feature a number of things about their brand to those who have a relationship with or like to follow the artists of a particular company.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Apple Music's Zane Lowe talked about how you can feel a connection to a label if they work with the kinds of artists you want to listen to.