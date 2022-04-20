What you need to know
- Verizon has announced HBO Max is joining its +play platform.
- People will be able to manage their HBO Max subscription alongside that of other services.
- Disney+, Netflix, Peloton, and others are already part of the Verizon +play platform.
Verizon has announced that HBO Max has joined its +play platform, allowing customers to manage their subscription alongside that of other streamers.
The +play platform is a new way for people to manage subscriptions across various companies including Disney+ and Netflix. Now. HBO Max has joined the party according to a new press release.
As more and more streaming and content platforms come to market, customers are increasingly challenged to manage and track what they're signed up for and navigate the landscape. +play is the answer: a simple way to centralize subscriptions across any and all devices – and a more effective way for customers to discover new content and deals for services.
+play, announced at Verizon's Investor Day last month, will allow Verizon customers to centralize their many subscriptions across entertainment, audio, gaming, fitness, music, lifestyle and more. The platform, which already has over 20 streaming services available ahead of its commercial launch, will also allow users to learn more about exclusive deals and offerings for content services.
Unfortunately, this doesn't mean that people will be able to Get HBO Max for free as part of their Verizon plan — they'll simply now be able to manage their subscription alongside that of other companies. Verizon does offer free Apple Arcade and Apple Music depending on the plan that you have, however.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
