What you need to know
- Instagram has added a slew of new messaging features to its app.
- You can now share a 30-second clip from Apple Music in a direct message with someone.
- Users can tap through to the full song in the Apple Music app.
Apple Music and Instagram are playing even nicer with each other starting today.
In a blog post, the company announced that it is bringing a number of new messaging features to its app. One of those features has to do with easily sharing songs from Apple Music with friends.
Thanks to tighter integration between both apps, users can now share a 30-second clip from a song with their friends in a direct message. The users can play, pause, and replay the 30-second clip if they wish.
- Play, pause, and re-play: Enabled by integrations with Apple Music, Amazon Music and Spotify coming soon, you can now share a 30-second preview of that song you just can't get out of your head, and your friends can listen directly from the chat window.
- Send messages quietly: Send messages without notifying friends late at night or when they're busy by adding "@silent" in your message. Now you can reach out without worrying about sending unwanted notifications.
- Keep it on the lo-fi: Feeling chill? Try the new lo-fi chat theme to make your conversations feel more personal.
- Create a poll with your squad: Deciding where to go to dinner or what time to meet up? We're bringing one of Messenger's most beloved group chat features to Instagram so you can create a poll directly in your group chat.
While the 30-second clip is free to hear for any user, tapping through to play the entire song in the Apple Music app will require you to have an Apple Music subscription.
Apple Music is available for $9.99 per month or $4.99 per month for students. It is also included as part of every tier of Apple One, the company's subscription bundle service.
All in One
Apple One
Apple's core services in one monthly price.
Apple One bundles together Apple's biggest and best services into a single monthly price. Coming in Individual, Family, and Premier levels, each version of the bundle lets you save money on the services and iCloud storage on offer, all of which would cost more if purchased individually.
