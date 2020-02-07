What you need to know
- Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet is now available to stream.
- All nine episodes of season one are available.
- This could be one of the best shows on the service.
All nine episodes of Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet's first season are now available to be streamed on Apple TV+. The show isn't taking the same approach as some others by launching three episodes on day one and then releasing a new one every week. Instead, it follows the Netflix model of letting viewers binge the whole thing at once.
And I can't wait to do exactly that!
Co-created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" is a live-action comedy series that follows a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running a popular video game.
"Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" is executive produced by McElhenney and Day under their RCG banner; Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts; and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television. David Hornsby and Megan Ganz also executive produce. The series is produced by the Lionsgate/3 Arts Entertainment venture and Ubisoft.
You'll first need an Apple TV+ subscription if you want to take Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet in. That runs $4.99 per month and gives you access to a growing library of exclusive AppleTV+ content.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
