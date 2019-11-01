Apple TV+ subsSource: iMore

  • Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month.
  • Subscribers can pay annually, instead.
  • Anyone doing so saves $10.

Apple TV+ went live today, complete with a free year of access for anyone who buys a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, or iPod touch. It costs $4.99 after that, but you can also pay annually. And you'll save $10 if you do.

If you've signed up to a free year you can change which payment option will kick in next year by heading to Settings > tapping your account at the top of the screen > Subscriptions > Apple TV+ > and then selecting the one you want.

Apple TV subscriptions

I know the screenshot says £49.99 but trust me, it's the same in the good old US of A, too. Thanks, exchange rates.

If you choose to pay annually you'll save almost $10. Or if you want to look at it another way, you'll get two free months of Apple TV+ instead. Either way it's a change worth making if you're sure you're going to get value from the service despite its decidedly rocky start. And don't worry, this won't affect any free year you already have running, either.