Apple TV+ went live today, complete with a free year of access for anyone who buys a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, or iPod touch. It costs $4.99 after that, but you can also pay annually. And you'll save $10 if you do.

If you've signed up to a free year you can change which payment option will kick in next year by heading to Settings > tapping your account at the top of the screen > Subscriptions > Apple TV+ > and then selecting the one you want.