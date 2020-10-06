It's not every day that a $50 discount is available on the Apple AirPods, but thanks to a one-day sale at Woot, you can pick up the Apple AirPods 2 on sale for $108.99. That saves you $50 off their regular cost at Amazon and other retailers.

These factory refurbished true wireless earbuds have been tested and inspected to ensure they're in proper working condition and basically like new. Woot even includes a 90-day warranty with the purchase. Other than with Prime Day deals and Black Friday offers, we rarely see these earbuds drop this low.

With the second-generation AirPods, you get the H1 chip inside instead of the W1 of the first-gen model, which still offers the same easy pairing but also enables features like the ability to have your SMS messages read to you while the headphones are in use. They have support for Siri, so you can use "Hey Siri" to request changes to songs, volumes or make calls and get directions. They can also be double-tapped to skip a song.

You'll get about 5 hours of listening time, or 3 hours of talk time on a single charge, but they come inside of the AirPods charging case, which will net you multiple charges for more than 24 hours of listening time. This charging case cannot be charged wirelessly like some AirPods cases can, so that's something to keep in mind. The wireless charging version is now down to $160 on Amazon and regularly sells for $200.

AirPods are some of the most popular headphones out there, particularly with kids, and this is one of the best AirPods deals around right now so even if these aren't for you they may well make a fantastic gift for the iOS user in your family. That being said, these can be used with any device that offers a Bluetooth connection, like Android phones, Windows PCs, and more.

Woot normally charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can score free shipping there by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you've never been a member before, now's the perfect time to sign up! You can start a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, as well as access to all of Prime's perks like the Prime Video streaming service and all the Prime Day deals we'll be seeing next week.