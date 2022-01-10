There is currently no way to use FaceTime on an Apple TV, but it turns out you can use it just fine if you're willing to plug a webcam into your Xbox. If you really, really must.

The process of getting FaceTime up and running on an Xbox is surprisingly simple, actually. One Reddit user has shown how it's done — just plug a Logitech C930 webcam into an Xbox and then use the Microsoft Edge browser to join an emailed FaceTime link. That's it.