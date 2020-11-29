Did you just pick up a new iPhone, iPad, or Mac during this Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend? Then you should also consider a new pair of headphones or earbuds to go along with them. While we love AirPods Pro for all of our Apple devices, the price point is still a little high for many people, even with those Cyber Monday Apple deals . If you want something that is reasonably priced but still high quality, then you can't go wrong with TaoTronics. The best part is that many TaoTronics headphones and earbuds are on sale right now on Amazon for Cyber Monday , making them even more affordable. The cheapest pair you can grab starts at $27.99, but you'll pay no more than $46.99 for the higher end models.

While most of us here at iMore use headphones like AirPods Pro, Sony, and Bose, we get that not everyone wants to pay that much for headphones. In fact, our own Luke Filipowicz says that just because they're inexpensive doesn't mean that cheap headphones are cheap. We've tried a few TaoTronics headphones before, like the TT-BH040, and they're unbelievably good for the price point.

If you want something that is similar to AirPods Pro, then the TaoTronics TT-BH053 is great and just $31.49 right now. These have a dynamic driver for Hi-Fi stereo sound. These are also IPX8 rated for water resistance, making them great for workout sessions, and they can last for about 50 hours on a single charge (six hours listening time with an additional 44 hours from the charging case).

Don't like having a stem? The TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79 is an in-ear bud style and it's just $34.99. It has Hi-Fi Stereo sound quality, smart AI noise reduction, and about 30 hours of battery life with the charging case.

For those who want over-the-ear style headphones, the TaoTronics TT-BH046 are great options, and a whopping 41% off at $46.99. These have hybrid active noise cancellation technology, which reduces outside noise by up to 96%, so you can enjoy your music no matte where you are. You also get 40mm drivers for deep and powerful bass and HD audio. A 5-minute charge gives you two hours of listening time, and it has super comfortable leather ear cups, so you forget you're even wearing them.

No matter what kind of headphone or earbuds you prefer, TaoTronics makes some fantastic affordable options. Check out these deals before they're all gone. And for more savings, don't miss the other great Cyber Monday deals we've found!