Players will be awarded more Spell Energy while visiting Inns on Saturday, June 29 and be treated to more Care of Magical Creatures Family XP from Care of Magical Creatures Traces.

An in-game notification in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite revealed that this weekend players (seemingly only in Canada and the U.S.) will be able to receive some special bonuses while playing the game! Here's everything you need to know about this special event.

"A Task Force Emergency approaches! On Saturday, grab your wand and help the SOS Task Force contain a flare-up of Foundables. For a limited time, Inns will provide extra Spell Energy and Care of Magical Creatures Traces will award additional Family XP."

Not exact start or end time for the limited time event was given, nor was any indication if any other bonuses will be award to players for playing this weekend; however if you're looking to play Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, Saturday seems like a fantastic time to stock up on Spell Energy. Plus, more Family XP means you can rank up your Care of Magical Creatures level and earn more scrolls and Runestones to use in Wizarding challenges.

You can collect spell energy from Inns, which you'll find by walking around your neighborhood (or any neighborhood, for that matter). Don't forget to actually use up some of that extra spell energy throughout the day to find Foundables and battle in Fortresses.

Ideally, you'd be located close to both an Inn and a Fortress, so you can hop back and forth between both places, collecting spell energy and spending it to complete Wizarding Challenges. To make the most out of the Care of Magical Creatures Family XP, be sure to use the right Runestones before starting a battle.

