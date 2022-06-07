Apple's upcoming iOS 16 update will include some new improvements to the iPhone's Mail app, with one of the additions being the ability to unsend an email when needed. However, people should note that they'll have just ten seconds to realize their mistake if they need to cancel an outgoing email.

The iOS 16 update was announced during the WWDC22 opening keynote and brings with it a raft of improvements. The Mail app has plenty of them with the ability to cancel an outbound email just one. The addition of such a feature is a welcome one but Mail isn't the first email client to offer the ability to undo a sent email. It is, however, the first time Apple has offered it.

Easily unsend an email message that you just sent before it reaches the recipient's inbox

Other notable iOS 16 Mail features include the ability to schedule when an outbound message will be sent as well as having the app remind people of emails that have been opened but they "didn't get back to." Features like this have historically only been offered by third-party solutions and it's great to see them come to the Mail app.

The iOS 16 update is currently available in early beta form for developers with a public beta set to be released next month. The final version, set to be the best iPhone software to date, is expected to arrive on devices worldwide later this year — in or around September, if past years are any indication.