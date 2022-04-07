What you need to know
- Amazon is making two of its music plans more costly from next month.
- The Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan will get $1 more expensive per month.
- Those using the Amazon Music Single-Device Plan will pay $1 more each month.
Amazon is increasing the price of two of its Amazon Music plans beginning May 5, 2022. Existing subscribers will see the new price on their first bill to be generated after that date.
The move will affect two specific Amazon Music plans next month, Amazon confirmed via a support page on its website. The company says that the changes are coming into force to "help us bring you even more content and features."
The two plans affected, as well as their new pricing, reads as follows:
- The Amazon Music Single-Device Plan is changing from $3.99 to $4.99 per month .
- The Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan (discounted price for Amazon Prime members) is changing from $7.99 to $8.99 per month, or from $79 to $89 per year.
The Single-Device Plan is the one that many Amazon Echo users take advantage on when they want to be able to listen via their smart speaker but have no need for a music subscription beyond that.
Amazon says that anyone who is currently taking advantage of a promotional offer will not be affected until that offer comes to a close. After that, the original price will be honored for a single billing cycle before the new pricing kicks in.
The move still means that Amazon Music is cheaper than Apple Music and the Spotify premium plan, a fact that is worth keeping in mind.
While few would argue that Amazon Music is the best iPhone experience for music fans, the price increases will still impact a ton of people — especially those who use their Echo to listen to music and take advantage of that Single-Device Plan mentioned earlier.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
