There are so many awesome tech deals going on this Cyber Monday. One of the ones that has peaked my interests is the Sega Genesis Mini. This wonderful little machine houses 42 Sega classics that were huge when I was a kid. Among these titles you'll find Sonic the Hedgehog, Contra: Hard Corps, Ecco the Dolphin, Castelvania: Bloodlines, and many more. This mini console comes with two wired controllers so you can enjoy the two-player classics with a buddy.

This mini console comes with two wired controllers and features 42 games including the original Sonic the Hedgehog game. Replay your favorites or experience these classics for the first time.

You'll definitely want to grab this mini console while it's on sale. It's never dropped this low and it's unclear whether or not it will do so again in the future. What I love about this system is that it can provide hours of entertainment without requiring any cartridges. Not to mention the nostalgia value for anyone who played these games when they first came out.

Grab this deal while you can, either for yourself or for someone else. It will be fun to replay some games or to experience others for the first time.