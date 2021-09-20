With the iPhone 13 now official and launching this week, various carriers have announced their preorder deals so we can help you figure out the best place to get your iPhone 13 preorder.

Verizon has kicked off its iPhone 13 deals and is offering buyers the chance to snag one of Apple's new flagship devices from as little as $0 when you trade in your old device and take out an eligible Unlimited plan. Depending on the device you hand over, that could mean as much as $1,000 in savings.

iPhone 13 | Up to $800 off Retailing for $799, the iPhone 13 is likely to be the most popular choice this year. Verizon's iPhone 13 preorder deal offers as much as $800 off (via bill credits) meaning you can snag the 128GB model for $0 on an Unlimited plan with an eligible trade-in. If you're switching to Verizon, you'll also get a $500 prepaid Mastercard. From $0 at Verizon iPhone 13 mini | Up to $700 off Fan of the small phone form factor? You can get Apple's latest mini iPhone for free at Verizon. The same rules apply regarding an eligible trade-in and unlimited plan in order to get up to $700 in bill credits. Port over your number to get that $500 Mastercard, too. From $0 at Verizon iPhone 13 Pro | Up to $1,000 off Even if you want the iPhone 13 Pro, you can still get it free with Verizon's preorder deals since the carrier is offering up to $1,000 off with an eligible trade-in and Unlimited plan. That $500 prepaid Mastercard is also available when you switch. From $0 at Verizon iPhone 13 Pro Max | Up to $1,000 off Going for the top-end iPhone 13 Pro Max won't be free via Verizon, but you'll only have to contribute as little as $100 for the phone with up to $1,000 off via bill credits. Like the other models, you'll need to trade in your eligible device and take out an Unlimited plan to get the deal and switch to Verizon to get the $500 Mastercard. From $100 at Verizon

The device discount is applied over 30 or 24 monthly bill credits. Eligible devices include iPhone 6 and newer, with devices like the iPhone SE (2nd generation) and iPhone X netting you as much as $800 off. Newer devices like 2019's iPhone 11 Pro Max or last year's iPhone 12 Pro will save you up to $1,000. Damaged phones are also accepted, excluding those with battery damage.

On top of saving as much as $1,000 on your iPhone 13 device, you can get a $500 prepaid Mastercard when you port over your number and switch to Verizon. Since that card can be spent pretty much anywhere, it's essentially as good as getting $500 back in cash.

Verizon iPhone 13 buyers can also get $150 off an Apple Watch when preordering online. The deals are available to new and existing subscribers, though existing customers obviously won't get the $500 Mastercard switching bonus.

These iPhone 13 deals are only available for a limited time, so be sure to place your order as soon as possible to be among the first to get your hands on Apple's latest devices while saving some cash.