AmazonBasics Folding Dog Crate This is a great crate for small to medium-sized dogs. It folds up for easy transport and features two doors. AmazonBasics also sells larger and smaller crates so you can find one that works for your pup. $36.54 at Amazon

Whimzees Dental Dog Treats - $10.49 (Save $4.50) My Corgi absolutely loves these dental treats, so just now when I noticed they were on sale I bought two packages. These are low-fat treats that help clean tartar and plaque from your dog's teeth, but you'd never guess by the way your pup will scarf them down. They have a veggie sausage taste and don't contain any artificial colors or flavors so you can feel good about giving them to your doggo. There are 28 treats per bag. This particular size is meant for small dogs, however the company also sells packages for medium and large dogs as well. At the moment, all sizes are on sale, so you should pick one up while the deal lasts.

Whimzees Dental Dog Treats These veggie sausage dental treats not only taste good but help keep your canine's canines clean and healthy. You get 28 treats per package. $10.49 at Amazon

Interactive Puzzle Toy - $15.14 (Save $14.85) I absolutely love my dog, but when left on her own for too long she can become destructive. Earlier this year, I bought this puzzle toy and it keeps her entertained for hours. I'll stuff the log full of squirrels and she'll work hard to pull them out one by one. Each squirrel has a squeaker inside and my Corgi just loves biting down on them or pressing down on them with her nose to make them squeak. This is a super fun toy for any dog, but it also helps give more intelligent doggos something to work on. I wish it had been this cheap when I purchased it for my own dog. You'll definitely want to pick one up before this deal ends.

Interactive Puzzle Toy This plush log comes with six squirrels that each have a squeaker inside. Your dog will need to work to figure out how to pull each of the toys out. When they do, you can play fetch with what's inside. $15.14 at Amazon

Fordable Playpen - $26.67 (Save $6.67) This wonderful playpen is easy to set up and take down so you can take it with you when you camp or visit others. The company sells several different sized playpens for dogs of all ages, this particular one is pefect for small and medium sized dogs. When set up, it provides 16 square feet of room and the panels are 30-inches tall, making it perfect for dogs that are 20-inches tall or shorter. When you're done using it, fold it up and store it away to keep your house or yard clean of clutter. Many of the other playpens are also on sale, so check them out if this one isn't the right size for your pup.

New World Pet Products Forldable Playpen This pen is ideal for medium-sized dogs. It's 30-inches tall and provides 16-square-feet of space. It's easy to tear down and set up, making it ideal for travel. $26.67 at Amazon

Pedigree Dentastix Dental Treats - $8.38 (Save $13.99) You don't want your good boy or girl to have dental problems. I mean, obviously, you don't want them to be in pain, but paying for dental procedures can be costly if your canine's canines develop a problem. The best way to prevent tooth decay is with a reliable dental treat like these Pedigree ones, which are currently heavily discounted. These particular treats are meant for large dogs, but the company also sells treats for smaller pups as well.

Pedigree Dentastix Dental Treats This box contains 32 treats for a large dog. The X-shape is specially designed to remove tartar and plaque buildup from your canine's teeth, plus your pup will find them super tasty. $8.38 at Amazon

PPOGOO Pet Scooper - $11.96 (Save $4.01) The worst thing about owning a dog is picking up after them when they do their business. Fortunately, this pooper scooper makes it a lot easier to keep your backyard clear of landmines. I love that it uses a claw mechanism and that it measures 24.3-inches long, so you don't have to bend down as far to clean up after your pooch. Another thing I love about this particular pooper scooper is that it can fold up, making it a great tool for anyone who frequently travels with their doggo. It comes in green or blue so you can choose the look you like best.

PPOGOO Pet Scooper It's 24-inches long so you don't have to bend down as far when cleaning up after your pup. What's more it folds up for easy storage and traveling. $11.96 at Amazon

PetSafe PupSTEP - $31.95 (Save $28.04) If your dog has little legs or you've got an aging best friend who can't jump like they used to, this foldable set of stairs will make it easier for them to reach the couch, deck, or any other location they need to go. It's lightweight and can support up to 150 lbs. If you've got a larger dog, there's also an X-Large option. The stairs are lined with carpet to be nicer on your dogs paws and the underside of the stairs features rubber grips to keep it stable while your dog is using it. When not in use, you can fold it away and tuck it out of sight.

PetSafe PupSTEP This is a great thing to have if you have an older dog or a pup with little legs. It folds up, features carpet on the steps, and has rubber grips on the underside to keep it from sliding around. It can hold up to 150 lbs. $31.95 at Amazon

Retractable Dog Leash and Kit - $13.59 (Save $6.40) This particular dog leash is an Amazon's Choice. It stretches 16 feet long and is made of a stong nylon with reflective tape to keep you and your dog safe at night. If you need to keep your dog close to you, simply slide the button and lock the cord so they can't venture far. In addition to the leash, this purchase also comes with a collapsable dish, perfect for long walks, a collar, and a waste bag dispenser that you can clip to the leash for easy access. This is a really good deal for all of these helpful items.

Retractable Dog Leash and Kit You'll receive a retractable dog leash, a collapsable dish, dog collar, and a waste bag dispenser with this purchase. These are all helpful items needed for walking your dog. $13.59 at Amazon

Furbo Dog Camera - $133.99 (Save $115.01) It can be really hard saying good bye to your pet when you leave for work or go on vacation. Fortunately, this awesome device allows you to check in with your dog and play with them even when you're away. It features two-way audio so you can talk with your pup and hear their responses. What's more, this particular unit can be filled up with dog treats and you can choose when to dispense them simply by interacting with your app. It features a 160-degree 1080p Full HD camera so you can get a good look at your pup wherever you are. This unit even detects barking and notifies you via phone, so you can check in and calm your furry friend.

Furbo Dog Camera Check in with your dog, talk with them, and feed them treats using this awesome interactive pet camera. It features a 160-degree 1080p Full HD camera and lets you know when your dog is barking so you calm them down. $133.99 at Amazon

PetSafe Tagalong Pet Booster Seat - $23.99 (Save $6.00) If you have a little furry friend who likes to go on rides with you, this booster seat keeps them safe but also allows them to look out of the window while you drive. You simply attach it to the car seat and then place your pup inside. It is available in three different sizes: up to 12 lbs, up to 18 lbs, and up to 25 lb. However, only the smallest size is currently on sale. Should your doggo get the carrier dirty, you can remove the liner and machine-wash it for easy cleaning. It also features a zipper pocket in the front so you can store treats or your dog's small accessories,

PetSafe Tagalong Pet Booster Seat Help keep your small dog safe while letting them look out the window of your car with this pet booster seat. It's machine-washable and easy to install in your car. $23.99 at Amazon

Dog Waste Bags (810 Bags) - $12.74 (Save $2.25) If there's one thing I've learned about having a dog it's that you can't have enough dog waste bags. My Corgi tends to go to the bathroom multiple times on our walks, which means I end up holding several bags by the time we get back home. I definitely run out of bags a lot more quickly than I initially expected I would. That's where a large stockpile of doggy bags comes in handy. This AmazonBasics set gives you 810 bags and a dispenser keychain for a low price. The inital cost for that many bags is already good, but with the discount, you really shouldn't pass this deal up.

Dog Waste Bags (810 Bags) With 810 dog bags it will be a while before you need to buy any more. However, if your dog is anything like mine, you'll definitely blast through these quickly enough. $12.74 at Amazon

Orthopedic Pet Bed - $18.75 (Save $26.24) Whether you've got a spry young pup or an older doggo this comfortable dog bed will be a welcome place for them to rest. It has four inches of memory foam making it comfy and more pleasant for dogs with any joint problems. Something I realy like is that It has a removable machine washable cover, so you can easily keep it clean even when your dog tracks in dirt and debris. This particular bed is 30-inches long and 20.5-inches wide, which makes it best suited for 20 to 45 lbs dogs. The company also offers larger and smaller sizes, so you can find the perfect fit for your pooch.

Orthopedic Pet Bed With four-inches of memory foam, this bed is sure to be a comfy resting place for any doggo. It has a machine washable cover, so you can easily keep it clean. $18.75 at Amazon

Dog Toy Pack (7 Toys) - $13.59 (Save $4.40) Each dog tends to have it's own favorite toys. I had two dogs growing up and one of them loved squeaking toys while the other became super ecstatic around frisbees. My current pup absolutely loves tug-o-war toys. You never really know what your pet will like, which is why it's nice to have a range of options to choose from. I love this pack of seven dog toys because it provides several different experiences for your pup. Another thing I like about it is that it comes with a small drawstring bag so you can easily transport these toys around with you if you take your dog somewhere. This price is super low. In fact, at some pet stores, you'd pay this much for one toy on its own.

Dog Toy Pack (7 Toys) This set of seven dog toys gives your dog a range of play experiences. Your purchase also includes a small drawstring bag, so you can keep all these toys in one convenient location. $13.59 at Amazon

There are plenty more deals out there for you to discover. Our team is working around the clock to round up the best Black Friday deals that you can find right now. You'll definitely want to pop in regularly and check out our constantly-updating feed to see what other amazing deals there are!